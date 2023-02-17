Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect
AVALANCHE

As usual, Jared Bednar has some good news and bad news about Avs injuries

Feb 17, 2023, 12:44 PM
Cale Makar...
Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Avalanche are finally rolling, collecting 20 of a possible 26 points over their last 13 games.

On Saturday afternoon the Avs travel to last season’s playoff rival St. Louis, where they’ll face the selling Blues. Colorado could be bolstered by some help, as Cale Makar was seen skating in a normal jersey at Friday’s Avalanche practice. Head coach Jared Bednar confirmed Makar is on the mend and could play this weekend.

Makar has only played once this month, due to the All-Star break and then a hit last week that caused a head injury. The Avs have found ways to win without their Norris Trophy-winning defenseman, including Wednesday night’s 3-2 road winner where the Wild outshot Colorado 43-19.

But as has been the norm with this hockey season, there’s bad news even on a day with good news. Backup goalie Pavel Francouz is expected to miss the rest of the month and some time in March, according to the team’s head coach.

Colorado called up 22-year-old top goalie prospect Justus Annunen, who may get a look with four back-to-backs coming up over the next 14 games including each of the next four games being pairs of back-to-backs. Annunen debuted last season and is a 2018 third-round pick made by Colorado. This season for the AHL Eagles he’s played 28 games with a 2.55 goals against average, a .912 save percentage and a 16-8-4 record.

Another Avs top prospect, Ben Meyers, is also back up with the big club. Meyers has struggled to produce in his 29 NHL games this season.

Perhaps the best long-term news is at the end of Peter Baugh’s report, captain Gabriel Landeskog will make another step on his rehab soon. Landy had knee surgery on Oct. 19 and hasn’t played a game for the defending Stanley Cup champions this year. After the surgery, the initial timeline for his return was about three months.

***

Avalanche

Avs Bolts...
DMac

The Avalanche’s shootout loss to the Lightning showed what’s missing

In a rematch of last year's Stanley Cup Final, Colorado didn't have the killer instinct that helped get them through last year's playoff run
3 days ago
Erik Johnson...
Will Petersen

Just when the Avalanche should be getting healthier, they’re not

It's starting to feel like we should be asking if the Avs will be getting healthy this year as opposed to when, with more injuries piling up
5 days ago
Cale Makar...
Will Petersen

Cale Makar to miss multiple games for Avs after blindside hit in Pittsburgh

The NHL Department of Player Safety decided Jeff Carter's hit against Makar wasn't worthy of discipline, even though the video is ugly
9 days ago
Cale Makar...
Will Petersen

Report: “Don’t expect a suspension” after Avs’ Cale Makar takes a nasty hit

The good news is Makar appears to be okay, but that doesn't mean Jeff Carter's blindside hit was acceptable; the NHL should've taken action
10 days ago
Avs fans...
Jake Shapiro

Avalanche jack up playoff ticket prices, gouge fans after title

As the prices of eggs, health insurance and just about everything else increase due to corporate greed, KSE is following suit with Avs tickets
16 days ago
Gabriel Landeskog...
Will Petersen

Finally, a “tentative” plan for the return of Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog

On Friday, Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar provided the good news the captain could begin skating in Denver after the All-Star break
22 days ago
As usual, Jared Bednar has some good news and bad news about Avs injuries