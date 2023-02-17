As usual, Jared Bednar has some good news and bad news about Avs injuries

The Colorado Avalanche are finally rolling, collecting 20 of a possible 26 points over their last 13 games.

On Saturday afternoon the Avs travel to last season’s playoff rival St. Louis, where they’ll face the selling Blues. Colorado could be bolstered by some help, as Cale Makar was seen skating in a normal jersey at Friday’s Avalanche practice. Head coach Jared Bednar confirmed Makar is on the mend and could play this weekend.

Makar has only played once this month, due to the All-Star break and then a hit last week that caused a head injury. The Avs have found ways to win without their Norris Trophy-winning defenseman, including Wednesday night’s 3-2 road winner where the Wild outshot Colorado 43-19.

But as has been the norm with this hockey season, there’s bad news even on a day with good news. Backup goalie Pavel Francouz is expected to miss the rest of the month and some time in March, according to the team’s head coach.

Colorado called up 22-year-old top goalie prospect Justus Annunen, who may get a look with four back-to-backs coming up over the next 14 games including each of the next four games being pairs of back-to-backs. Annunen debuted last season and is a 2018 third-round pick made by Colorado. This season for the AHL Eagles he’s played 28 games with a 2.55 goals against average, a .912 save percentage and a 16-8-4 record.

Another Avs top prospect, Ben Meyers, is also back up with the big club. Meyers has struggled to produce in his 29 NHL games this season.

Cale Makar will make the trip to St. Louis, Jared Bednar said. He might play tomorrow. Pavel Francouz will miss three or so weeks. Gabriel Landeskog will return to Denver “soon” and will start skating when he’s back in town. — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) February 17, 2023

Perhaps the best long-term news is at the end of Peter Baugh’s report, captain Gabriel Landeskog will make another step on his rehab soon. Landy had knee surgery on Oct. 19 and hasn’t played a game for the defending Stanley Cup champions this year. After the surgery, the initial timeline for his return was about three months.

