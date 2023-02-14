The coach who got the most out of Russell Wilson is leaving the Broncos

Former Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten is officially leaving town.

While this was largely expected with new head coach Sean Payton bringing in much of his own staff, Outten called plays the final two games of the season and the Denver offense looked good, particularly QB Russell Wilson.

In those two games against the Chiefs and Chargers, Wilson accounted for three touchdowns in both, including two on the ground in Kansas City. He threw for 283 yards and three scores against Los Angeles. The Broncos scored 24 points against the Chiefs and 31 versus the Chargers. The offense had a rhythm and flow under Outten it was clearly missing under former head coach Nathaniel Hackett and after that Klint Kubiak. Both took turns at calling plays, and it didn’t work with either.

Well, Denver’s loss is Tennessee’s gain, as 9NEWS / 104.3 The Fan Broncos insider Mike Klis is reporting Outten is headed to the Titans.

Former Broncos OC Justin Outten is going to Titans as RB/running game coordinator per source. Had a nice final 2 games as Broncos play caller. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) February 14, 2023

If it’s not an offensive coordinator job, that’s a pretty good gig to land. Working with Derrick Henry on a daily basis will be fun. And Henry will likely make any coach look good.

Denver’s offense was very bad in 2022, but based on the last two games, Outten wasn’t the problem. He helped Wilson look his best, while others failed. Hackett landed a job as the Jets OC, while Kubiak’s future remains uncertain.

***