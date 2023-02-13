Oddsmakers set opening number on Broncos winning next Super Bowl

The Denver Broncos had the fifth-worst record in the NFL last year, but brining a new coach who has already won a title has shot up the team’s odds of winning a Super Bowl.

According to SuperBook, The Broncos open at +4000 to win next year’s title. That ties them with two playoff teams in the Giants and Vikings, and also last year’s Super Bowl-winning Rams.

The best odds are tied between who won the Super Bowl on Sunday, the Chiefs, and the Bills. The Eagles, 49ers and Bengals round out the top five best odds.

The Broncos +4000 odds are worst in the AFC West, behind the Chiefs at +600, Chargers at +2000 and Raiders +3000.

The Broncos last Super Bowl win came in 2016, finishing the 2015 season. The team has not made the playoffs since and finished with their worst record this past season at 5-12 since that title. Bringing in Sean Payton and the hopes of a revitalized Russell Wilson are likely the reasons oddsmakers think the Broncos have a somewhat decent shot at a fourth ring next year.

