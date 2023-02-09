Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect
BRONCOS

Hall-of-Fame coach on Sean Payton: ‘He’s got his work cut out for him’

Feb 9, 2023, 12:38 AM
Sean Payton...
(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
BY
Senior Broncos Writer

PHOENIX — What Sean Payton wants to do, Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson once tried.

Nearly three decades ago, the current FOX NFL Sunday analyst came back to coaching after a brief time away following a championship stint in his first NFL head-coaching stop. Johnson guided the Dallas Cowboys to consecutive Super Bowl wins, then sat out two years after a notorious falling-out with Jerry Jones.

When Johnson went to the Miami Dolphins for his second act, he did well. Miami made the playoffs in three of his four seasons on the job. The Dolphins never had a losing season on his watch — and had four consecutive winning seasons after he left, a testament to the foundation Johnson laid.

But they never advanced beyond the divisional round — either with Johnson and Marino together or in the four subsequent full seasons under Johnson’s hand-picked successor, Dave Wannstedt. The Super Bowl remained out of reach.

Johnson’s tenure has similarities to that of some other Super Bowl-winning coaches who tried to repeat the feat with another team. He’s part of a range of coaches from Vince Lombardi to Bill Parcells to Mike Holmgren who were successful in their second acts — but couldn’t scale their earlier heights.

(But regarding Lombardi, his attempt was tragically cut short when he died of cancer in 1970 after a single season as Washington’s head coach. That single season saw him guide Washington to its first winning season in 14 years.)

If Payton does it in Denver, he’ll be the first.

“He wants to win a Super Bowl with another team — and that’s a great goal,” Johnson said. “But it’s not that easy. So, he’s got his work cut out for him.”

That said, Johnson arguably inherited a better situation than Payton has in Denver. Those Dolphins had seven consecutive years without a losing season before Johnson took the helm in 1996. Payton’s Broncos carry the anvil of six consecutive losing seasons into his stewardship.

What the coaches share is a veteran quarterback looking for a Lombardi Trophy to cement a career legacy. For Marino, that remained the one thing beyond his grasp. Wilson has a 2013 title in his back pocket, but craves another to place himself among the pantheon of all-time creates.

“I was expecting a little bit more talent,” Johnson remembered. “We had Dan Marino, but Dan was really on an injury-type of career at that time. So, we struggled a little bit. But we went to the playoffs three straight years, won a couple of playoff games. But couldn’t win the Super Bowl. And that was a disappointment for me.”

Whether it’s a disappointment for Payton will likely depend on what he extracts from Wilson.

“Sean’s a great coach, and he’ll get back the running game that will help Russell Wilson,” Johnson said. “Now, Russell Wilson is going to have to make some adjustments, as well. It’s not going to be the same style of play that he had in Seattle. But I think as long as the two of them work together, they’ll be successful.”

But successful to the point of winning it all? That’s a tougher call. And the tenures of Johnson in Miami, Holmgren in Seattle and Parcells with the Patriots, Jets and finally the Cowboys offer evidence that Super Bowl-winning coaches can have terrific second acts … but still fall short of the ultimate goal.

And that’s something to consider regarding the perception of Payton’s tenure. It’s entirely possible the Broncos become a consistent winner on his watch but don’t win it all.

Would that outcome make his Broncos tenure a failure? Only the unreasonable could say that it would. Because if Payton improves the team, snaps it out of its post-Super Bowl 50 funk and restores it to the status of perennial relevance, that is a successful run by any logical measure.

And that could be the most likely outcome. After all, as Johnson learned in Miami, even with a good team blessed with talent, taking another team back to the summit is difficult indeed.

***

Broncos

Russell Wilson...
Cecil Lammey

Orange and Blue Today – February 9, 2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Follow @CecilLammey
19 hours ago
DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 29: A general view of the stadium as the Denver Broncos drive against the Oak...
Andrew Mason

Broncos raising season-ticket prices for 2023

Denver's season-ticket prices will go up this season -- anywhere from 6 to 22 percent.
19 hours ago
Russell Wilson...
DMac

Russell Wilson needs to de-clutter his commitment closet, fix Team 3

Russell Wilson is not a bad guy, but I don't know if he can truly still trust the people around him after this recent embarrassment
19 hours ago
Josh Jacobs...
Will Petersen

During interview at Super Bowl, Sean Payton praises free agent Josh Jacobs

"Get him out of the West, maybe we look at him," Payton said of Jacobs on the "Up and Adams" show at the Super Bowl on Thursday
19 hours ago
Jamaal Williams...
Cecil Lammey

Depth at RB and a better backup QB should be on Broncos to-do list

With Javonte Williams coming off a knee injury, Denver should be shopping during free agency; they also need to draft a late-round quarterback
19 hours ago
Russell Wilson...
Jake Shapiro

Fellow Broncos’ foundations give a higher percentage to charity than Russell Wilson’s

Some digging from Denver Sports found Russell Wilson's foundation was not in line with other charities run by or in conjunction with the Broncos
2 days ago
Hall-of-Fame coach on Sean Payton: ‘He’s got his work cut out for him’