Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

COLORADO AVALANCHE

MacKinnon and Makar aren’t favorites for top NHL awards, but close

Feb 4, 2025, 12:36 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Colorado Avalanche superstars Nathan MacKinnon an Cale Makar are seemingly always in the mix for the NHL’s top awards.

MacKinnon for the Hart Trophy as the league’s MVP and Makar for the Norris Trophy given to the top defender.

And while both guys are close in ESPN’s latest awards watch, neither is currently the favorite.

Greg Wyshynski published his latest “poll of a wide selection of Professional Hockey Writers Association voters” in which MacKinnon is second for the Hart and Makar is third for the Norris.

What’s a bit surprising is who MacKinnon is now behind, none other than a goalie. That shows you how great of a season Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck is having, as he’s currently first. A goalie hasn’t won NHL MVP since the 2014-15 season, when Montreal’s Carey Price did it.

The good news is this is an insanely close race. Wyshynski says Hellebuyck is getting 25 percent of the first-place votes, while MacKinnon is receiving just over 20 percent of them. Of course, MacKinnon leads the NHL in points with 80 through 54 games.

Hellebuyck has 33 of the 37 wins for the Jets and leads all goalies in save percentage (.925) and goals-against average (2.04).

Meanwhile, for the first time all season, Makar has been passed by Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes as the Norris Trophy favorite. Hughes earned 45 percent of the first-place votes, while Makar captured slightly less than Hughes and Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Makar has 58 points thus far, while Hughes has 59 and Werenski has 57.

“It’s a very tight race between Hughes and Makar. Hughes seems to be doing a little more with a little less in Vancouver, but this likely will come down to the wire,” one voter told Wyshynski.

Look, at the end of the day, MacKinnon and Makar care way more about another Stanley Cup as opposed to individual awards. But as the regular season winds down, both guys have a bit of work to do on already stellar regular seasons to climb back to the top of the Hart and Norris races.

To read the full awards watch from ESPN, click here.

Colorado Avalanche

Kevin Demoff, KSE...

Jake Shapiro

Avs and Nuggets are finally back on TV, KSE apologizes

The bosses at KSE and other key figures announced an agreement between the sides ending a nearly six-year stalemate

1 hour ago

Valeri Nichushkin...

Will Petersen

There’s a new timeline on when Valeri Nichushkin might be back

Jared Bednar told reporters that Colorado is hoping to be able to put Valeri Nichushkin back in the lineup after the 4 Nations Face-Off

5 days ago

Mikko Rantanen...

Will Petersen

Mikko Rantanen continues to tell his side of the trade story

“I thought it was gonna be an extension for sure. I can’t lie about that," Mikko Rantanen told Jesse Montano from Guerilla Sports on Tuesday

7 days ago

Chris MacFarland Mikko Rantanen...

Will Petersen

Avs GM Chris MacFarland bet his legacy on Mikko Rantanen trade

Chris MacFarland put the pressure on himself when he traded Mikko Rantanen; it better work out, or he might be looking for a new gig sooner rather than later

7 days ago

Mikko Rantanen #96 of the Carolina Hurricanes skates against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena...

Jake Shapiro

Mikko Rantanen shocked by Avs trade, would’ve taken big discount

Rumor had it that Mikko Rantanen wanted to become one of the highest-paid players in the NHL but he says he would've taken a discount to stay in Denver

8 days ago

Jared Bednar Mikko Rantanen...

Will Petersen

Jared Bednar talks ‘really tough day’ and trading ‘good friend’ Rantanen

"Really tough day. Like you lose a good friend, good teammate, great player. It's hard," Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar said of the trade

10 days ago

MacKinnon and Makar aren’t favorites for top NHL awards, but close