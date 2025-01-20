Avalanche lack energy, look flat in a disappointing loss to rival Wild

The Colorado Avalanche didn’t have a lot of energy against the Minnesota Wild on Monday afternoon, and it cost them.

The Avs fell 3-1 to their rivals in a key Central Division matchup, unable to jump the Wild to move to third place in the standings. Colorado still holds the top wild card spot in the Western Conference with 57 points.

It was a 1-1 game entering the third period, when Minnesota struck twice in the first four minutes to take control of the contest. Both Yakov Trenin and Brock Faber beat Avalanche goalie Mackenzie Blackwood in nearly identical spots on wrist shots, and it was clear it wasn’t going to be Colorado’s day.

Blackwood kept the Avalanche in the game during the first two periods. He made not one, but two highlight-reel saves to hold the Wild at only a 1-0 lead.

Blackwood has been phenomenal in his time in a Colorado sweater, and on a day where the team looked flat for most of the game, he provided hope by standing on his head. At least for the first 40 minutes.

MACKENZIE BLACKWOOD. WHAT A STOP. 😳 His flexibility is just unmatched. pic.twitter.com/RZDVT5wyNA — NHL (@NHL) January 20, 2025

With just a little more than a minute to go in the second period, Nathan MacKinnon did what he can do. He beat Minnesota veteran goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury on an insane goal that sent Ball Arena into a tizzy.

It provided life in the building, and the Avalanche headed to the second intermission tied 1-1, despite being outshot 22-11 through two periods.

But that was the end of the good times on Monday, as the Avalanche fell to 2-2-0 on a five-game homestand. It’s clear Colorado misses forward Valeri Nichushkin, who hasn’t played since New Year’s Eve. The Avs were 0-3 on the power play, a unit that has struggled since Nichushkin has been out.

Next up for the Avalanche is a critical game with the Winnipeg Jets, who lead the Central Division with 65 points. After that, it’s a three-game road trip out East.

Yes, it’s the middle portion of an 82-game grind right now, but something isn’t clicking with Colorado. They’ll need to figure it out, and it can start by fixing their energy level at the start of big games.

Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar clearly disappointed because the team wasted a big opportunity today to pass the Wild. Bummed about the lack of energy as well from his guys. Also didn’t like the penalties they took that killed momentum. pic.twitter.com/M560fKlZ1e — Will Petersen (@PetersenWill) January 20, 2025