NFL NEWS: LATEST SCORES & EXPERT ANALYSIS

Justin Simmons shows on social media that he still loves a Chiefs loss

Feb 9, 2025, 10:05 PM | Updated: 10:14 pm

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

You can take Justin Simmons out of the Denver Broncos, but you can’t take hating the Kansas City Chiefs out of Justin Simmons.

As the Philadelphia Eagles completed their destruction of the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday night, Simmons, who spent the past season with the Atlanta Falcons after the Broncos released him, took to the social-media platform formerly known as Twitter to register his sentiments.

They were simple.

And when a Chiefs fan chirped back at Simmons, he delivered some tart replies … but also, in one post, an affirmation of where his heart still truly lies:

Indeed, despite how fired up Simmons was prior to his return to Denver in Week 11, he still bleeds orange and blue. And during his eight seasons with the Broncos, he endured 15 losses to the arch-rival Chiefs, with just one win — the rousing October 2023 triumph that snapped Kansas City’s 16-game winning streak in the series.

Simmons spent this past season with Atlanta — where he saw the Chiefs again in a Sunday Night Football game in Week 3. That was a bitter 22-17 loss marred by a controversial no-call on what appeared to be defensive pass-interference by Chiefs safety Bryan Cook, who appeared to obstruct Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts in the end zone with 4:30 left in the fourth quarter.

In that game, Simmons did what he often does against Patrick Mahomes: He intercepted him. Simmons’ theft of a Mahomes pass that night gave him four-consecutive games in with a pick of the Kansas City passer.

Simmons was also thrilled with the work of Vic Fangio, whose Eagles defense didn’t allow Kansas City to cross midfield until barely two minutes remained in the third quarter.

The nine-year veteran safety also gave a shout-out to Eagles assistant Christian Parker, who was with the Broncos under Fangio, Nathaniel Hackett, Jerry Rosburg and Sean Payton before joining the Philadelphia staff along with Fangio this offseason.

