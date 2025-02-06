Top NFL insider says Russell Wilson will be looking for new team

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson could be looking for his fourth NFL team in five seasons.

That’s according to top NFL insider Jay Glazer, who made some interesting comments live from radio row at the Super Bowl on Wednesday.

Biggest scoop yet. Jay Glazer says Russell Wilson won’t be back with Steelers. Doesn’t sound bullish on Fields either. FYI-Glazer is Tomlin’s best friend in football media. pic.twitter.com/X4NrCBV5Hx — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) February 6, 2025

“I don’t think that’s going to happen,” Glazer said of Wilson potentially returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers. “I think you’ll see a new start for Russell somewhere new.”

This comes on the heels of Steelers owner and president Art Rooney II telling reporters last month that his team will only look to keep either Wilson or Justin Fields. It doesn’t sound like it’s going to be Wilson.

Of course, the Broncos took on the largest dead salary cap in NFL history to cut Wilson last offseason. His one season in Denver in which he and head coach Sean Payton overlapped was clunky, including a sideline blowup from Payton on Wilson in Detroit.

The Broncos took on $53 million of the stunning $85 million dead cap hit this past year, and will still have $32 million on the books in 2025. But that’s the “punishment” Denver faces from the NFL, and Wilson is free to sign anywhere he pleases.

The problem is, which team is going to want to take a chance on Wilson? Glazer said in the clip above he doesn’t think it’ll be the Las Vegas Raiders. Wilson’s old coach in Seattle, Pete Carroll, is now in charge there.

The music might be stopping soon and Wilson might not have a chair to be an NFL starting quarterback. In fact, he might have to wait until after the draft in late April to see if there are any options left. And that might be as a backup.

Would Russell Wilson swallow his pride and hold a clipboard? That remains to be seen. But at the end of the day, you know Broncos fans aren’t losing sleep over it.