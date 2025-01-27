Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

DENVER BRONCOS

The NFL future of Russell Wilson gets a little bit murkier

Jan 27, 2025, 3:51 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Former Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson could find himself in a battle with Justin Fields once again.

Although this time, only one of them might get a contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

That’s what Steelers owner and president Art Rooney II told reporters on Monday, making it clear that likely only Wilson or Fields will be back in Pittsburgh, not both. Each guy enters this offseason as a free agent.

“I think both of them see themselves as starters and I don’t know that they want to share the same job again next year. So, I would say most likely we probably don’t wind up bringing them both back,” Rooney said.

Of course, the Broncos took on the largest dead salary cap in NFL history to cut Wilson last offseason. His one season in Denver in which he and head coach Sean Payton overlapped was clunky, including a sideline blowup from Payton on Wilson in Detroit.

The Broncos took on $53 million of the stunning $85 million dead cap hit this past year, and will still have $32 million on the books in 2025. But again, that’s the “punishment” Denver faces from the NFL, and Wilson is free to sign anywhere he pleases.

Rooney’s comments add a wrinkle to Wilson’s murky NFL future, although he did tell Pat McAfee he’d like to finish his career with the Steelers. Pittsburgh could opt to go with Justin Fields, who is 25-years-old, while Wilson is 36.

The former Seahawks star clearly wants to continue to play and start, but his best option could actually be with the Las Vegas Raiders. That’s where his ex-Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll landed the same job last week, and reports have already surfaced a reunion might be in the works.

For the Broncos, they’re very pleased with Bo Nix and not looking back. Cutting Wilson worked out, as the team made the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

But considering how painful his two years in Denver were, Broncos Country will always keep one eye on Russell Wilson and where he lands next.

Denver Broncos

Former Broncos special-teams assistant Chris Banjo...

Andrew Mason

Broncos coaching staff has another change looming

Broncos special-teams assistant Chris Banjo appears to be on his way to join the New York Jets coaching staff as special-teams coordinator.

54 minutes ago

Zach Wilson Broncos free agents...

Will Petersen

Broncos don’t have any free agents listed on ESPN’s top-50

ESPN released its list of the top-50 free agents in the NFL on Tuesday, and not a single Denver Broncos player made the cut

3 hours ago

Pat Surtain II #2 of the Denver Broncos warms up prior to a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at ...

Jake Shapiro

Pat Surtain II has a bold request for the Broncos, fans will love it

The favorite to win the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year Award, Pat Surtain II, is also interested in playing wide receiver. In a one-on-one with Westword’s Catie Cheshire, the Denver Broncos star cornerback shared that he’s been a bit inspired by Heisman winner Travis Hunter. The Colorado Buffaloes standout won college football’s award for […]

6 hours ago

Broncos owners Carrie Walton Penner and Greg Penner...

Andrew Mason

The Broncos and Colorado are lucky to have team owners like the Penners

Greg Penner and Carrie Walton Penner once again showed with their donation of football helmets en masse why they have been exactly the type of owners the Broncos needed.

19 hours ago

Senior Bowl running backs...

Cecil Lammey

Which Senior Bowl standouts could help the Broncos?

Senior Bowl week began in Mobile, Ala., and there were some standouts at positions that Broncos could be targeting in the draft -- particularly running back.

19 hours ago

Broncos assistant coach Greg Manusky...

Andrew Mason

Broncos dismiss inside linebackers coach Greg Manusky

The Broncos coaching staff continues to be in a state of flux, as the team parted ways with inside linebackers coach Greg Manusky.

1 day ago

The NFL future of Russell Wilson gets a little bit murkier