The NFL future of Russell Wilson gets a little bit murkier

Former Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson could find himself in a battle with Justin Fields once again.

Although this time, only one of them might get a contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

That’s what Steelers owner and president Art Rooney II told reporters on Monday, making it clear that likely only Wilson or Fields will be back in Pittsburgh, not both. Each guy enters this offseason as a free agent.

“I think both of them see themselves as starters and I don’t know that they want to share the same job again next year. So, I would say most likely we probably don’t wind up bringing them both back,” Rooney said.

Of course, the Broncos took on the largest dead salary cap in NFL history to cut Wilson last offseason. His one season in Denver in which he and head coach Sean Payton overlapped was clunky, including a sideline blowup from Payton on Wilson in Detroit.

The Broncos took on $53 million of the stunning $85 million dead cap hit this past year, and will still have $32 million on the books in 2025. But again, that’s the “punishment” Denver faces from the NFL, and Wilson is free to sign anywhere he pleases.

Rooney’s comments add a wrinkle to Wilson’s murky NFL future, although he did tell Pat McAfee he’d like to finish his career with the Steelers. Pittsburgh could opt to go with Justin Fields, who is 25-years-old, while Wilson is 36.

The former Seahawks star clearly wants to continue to play and start, but his best option could actually be with the Las Vegas Raiders. That’s where his ex-Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll landed the same job last week, and reports have already surfaced a reunion might be in the works.

For the Broncos, they’re very pleased with Bo Nix and not looking back. Cutting Wilson worked out, as the team made the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

But considering how painful his two years in Denver were, Broncos Country will always keep one eye on Russell Wilson and where he lands next.