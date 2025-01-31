Report: Rizzi the top choice for Broncos’ special-teams gig, but process isn’t done

Darren Rizzi doesn’t have the Denver Broncos special-teams coordinator job — at least, not yet.

The former New Orleans Saints interim head coach and special-teams coordinator appears to be the top candidate in the Broncos’ search to replace Ben Kotwica, whom the team dismissed a fortnight ago.

NFL Network first reported Friday night that Rizzi is “likely” to become the Broncos’ special-teams coordinator, but then added that the Broncos will “conduct a full and complete search” to replace Kotwica.

Coordinator searches must comply with the Rooney Rule regarding interviews with minority and/or female candidates.

Rizzi interviewed with the Saints for their head-coaching job after finishing the regular season. New Orleans compiled a 3-5 record on his watch after he replaced Dennis Allen, under whom the Saints went 2-7 and in the throes of a 7-game losing streak when the team dismissed him.

But on Friday, Saints general manager Mickey Loomis informed candidates that the team was zeroing in on a single potential head coach, according to a report from NFL Network.

Rizzi served six seasons as New Orleans’ special-teams coordinator, including three under Payton. His special-teams unit was seventh in the NFL in DVOA last season, three spots below the Broncos.