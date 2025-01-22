Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

DENVER BRONCOS

Mougey, Broncos assistant GM, gets second interview with Jets

Jan 22, 2025, 4:00 PM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Darren Mougey has been with the Denver Broncos since the 2012 season in various personnel capacities. He survived the transition from John Elway to George Paton following the 2021 season. And now he could be in line to step up to the top line of an NFL team’s personnel operation.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Mougey will receive a second interview with the New York Jets for their general manager position, which was vacated in November when the team fired Joe Douglas after a 3-8 start that followed four-straight losing seasons on the job.

Mougey is one of two candidates brought back for a second interview. Cincinnati Bengals personnel executive Trey Brown is the other.

The Jets also interviewed Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph for their head-coaching vacancy, but opted to hire Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn instead.

Mougey joined the Broncos as a scouting intern in 2012, which was Elway’s second season back with the Broncos in their personnel department. He steadily worked his way up the ranks, advancing through the scouting ranks to become the team’s assistant director of college scouting in 2020. Under Paton, he moved up to director of player personnel in 2021 before advancing to assistant general manager in 2022.

In recent years, the Broncos have become one of the NFL’s most efficient drafting teams. The 2021 draft saw the Broncos select two players who eventually became first-team All-Pros: cornerback Pat Surtain II and right guard Quinn Meinerz. Second-team All-Pro edge rusher Nik Bonitto followed from the 2022 draft, with first-team All-Pro returner Marvin Mims Jr. arriving in 2023.

That sort of production is going to get members of Paton’s staff noticed, which gives the 39-year-old Mougey the chance to potentially take the next step in his rapid advancement through the NFL ranks.

Denver Broncos

Pat Surtain II...

Andrew Mason

Broncos CB Pat Surtain II collects two significant honors

Pat Surtain earned two honors Wednesday, including one that shows the biggest defensive honor is likely in his sights.

5 hours ago

Ashton Jeanty Broncos draft...

Will Petersen

Mel Kiper has Broncos landing stud RB in first-round of NFL Draft

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. dropped his first mock draft of the year -- and there's good news for Broncos fan who want a star running back

6 hours ago

Mark Andrews Broncos...

Will Petersen

The Broncos should pursue embattled Ravens TE Mark Andrews

Mark Andrews may be a villain in Baltimore, but could be a hero in Denver; a fresh start is needed and Andrews would thrive with the Broncos

13 hours ago

Bo Nix...

Andrew Mason

Bo Nix became a ‘shining example’ to teammates as a rookie

Bo Nix isn't where the Denver Broncos want him to be just yet, but his progress was enough to transform the team's outlook.

17 hours ago

Patrick Mahomes Aqib Talib...

Will Petersen

Aqib Talib defends the penalty calls that favor Patrick Mahomes

Former Denver Broncos cornerback and Super Bowl 50 champion Aqib Talib has taken an unpopular position on social media

1 day ago

The Denver Broncos pick Oregon QB Bo Nix with the twelfth overall pick during Day 1 of the NFL Draf...

Jake Shapiro

Here’s where the Denver Broncos will select in the 2025 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos selected quarterback Bo Nix at No. 12 in 2024—so what does the team's outlook for the spring event look like in 2025

1 day ago

Mougey, Broncos assistant GM, gets second interview with Jets