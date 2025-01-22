Mougey, Broncos assistant GM, gets second interview with Jets

Darren Mougey has been with the Denver Broncos since the 2012 season in various personnel capacities. He survived the transition from John Elway to George Paton following the 2021 season. And now he could be in line to step up to the top line of an NFL team’s personnel operation.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Mougey will receive a second interview with the New York Jets for their general manager position, which was vacated in November when the team fired Joe Douglas after a 3-8 start that followed four-straight losing seasons on the job.

Mougey is one of two candidates brought back for a second interview. Cincinnati Bengals personnel executive Trey Brown is the other.

The Jets also interviewed Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph for their head-coaching vacancy, but opted to hire Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn instead.

Mougey joined the Broncos as a scouting intern in 2012, which was Elway’s second season back with the Broncos in their personnel department. He steadily worked his way up the ranks, advancing through the scouting ranks to become the team’s assistant director of college scouting in 2020. Under Paton, he moved up to director of player personnel in 2021 before advancing to assistant general manager in 2022.

In recent years, the Broncos have become one of the NFL’s most efficient drafting teams. The 2021 draft saw the Broncos select two players who eventually became first-team All-Pros: cornerback Pat Surtain II and right guard Quinn Meinerz. Second-team All-Pro edge rusher Nik Bonitto followed from the 2022 draft, with first-team All-Pro returner Marvin Mims Jr. arriving in 2023.

That sort of production is going to get members of Paton’s staff noticed, which gives the 39-year-old Mougey the chance to potentially take the next step in his rapid advancement through the NFL ranks.