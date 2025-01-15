Lone Tree, Mile High, new stadium options still open for Broncos

The Denver Broncos don’t yet know how or when they will address their quarter-century-old stadium downtown but ownership made it clear once again on Wednesday that the franchise continues to look at options for building a new home.

Ever since the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group took the reigns of the franchise in 2022, the leaders have looked at ways to improve all things Orange and Blue. Chief among those hopes for fans was either improvements to Empower Field at Mile High or building a new stadium altogether. The franchise’s owners have done the former thing two offseasons in a row with over $100 million committed to the building before the 2023 season. At every turn, they’ve let it be known they’re still considering the latter option as well.

As recently as last week, the Broncos owners were reported as meeting with the city of Lone Tree about building a stadium there. And there’s been rumors all around town about where the team could be looking and for when. The target might be 2030 when the team’s lease expires on their current deal, which means we could be getting close to the team getting very serious about this possible project.

“I’m sure you all have seen some rumors recently, we’re continuing to do our diligence, it’s a complex question and decision with what we decide to do,” Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner said at Wednesday’s season-closing news conference. “We haven’t ruled out anything at this point. We’re still looking at options on the current site, around Denver, we’ve visited other places like Lone Tree. We still have more steps to take there.”

The news here might be that Penner confirms the team’s interest in Denver’s south suburb of Lone Tree, seemingly opening up many of the Mile High City’s suburbs as options for the team. Keeping in mind the current site, where the Broncos have always played as the old Mile High Stadium is part of the parking lot for the current joint, is still on the table. Also, the mention of other places around Denver, sets up the possible move and development of a new area of the city.

While we’re no closer today to anything tangible on a Broncos stadium it does seem like the team is continuing to work on ideas for what will be a generational construction project.