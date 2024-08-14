Close
BRONCOS

‘No real update’ on Broncos long-term stadium plans

Aug 13, 2024, 6:06 PM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

DENVER — For the second-straight year, the Denver Broncos made some significant capital improvements into the stadium that they’ve called home since 2001.

But that doesn’t mean they’ve decided to stay at Empower Field at Mile High as beyond the next several years — or that they’ve made any kind of decision as to potential renovation, the possibility of a new stadium, or where a potential new home might be.

“No real update there. No new information,” Broncos team president Damani Leech said Tuesday at an event detailing the upgrades made to the Broncos’ home venue.

The Broncos have a lease at Empower Field at Mile High that runs through the 2030 season, a fact that Leech noted during his question-and-answer session with Denver-area media on hand for the event.

In other words, they have time.

“It’s certainly a complicated process, one that’s going to take a long time to figure out,” Leech said. “… So we’re taking our time and doing all the research we can.”

Empower Field at Mile High may not be the home of the Broncos a decade from now. But the team continues to pour resources into it, this time opening a new premium-seating area on the 400 level called the 1977 Club and increasing the number of WiFi access points in the stadium by 71.4 percent, from 1,400 last year to 2,400 this year.

They even expanded the Ring of Fame Plaza south of the stadium; that was necessitated by the addition of new inductees Steve Foley and Riley Odoms.

All this came one year after the Broncos installed a new scoreboard beyond the south stands, built a field-level lounge beneath the east stands and began diving into a project of locally-oriented and produced artwork around the stadium that continues with three new displays this season, a process driven by team owner Carrie Walton Penner.

“Really, all options are on the table certainly in terms of what the future could hold,” Leech said, “but as I said most of our focus right now is on this season, this team and this stadium.”

