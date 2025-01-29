Broncos don’t have any free agents listed on ESPN’s top-50

The Denver Broncos might want to keep a few of their own free agents this offseason, but there’s no massive name they’re worried about losing.

That’s what happens when you get the likes of Garett Bolles, Quinn Meinerz and Jonathon Cooper locked up with contract extensions.

ESPN released its list of the top-50 free agents in the NFL on Tuesday, and not a single Broncos player made the cut. This young core should continue to grow together, while Sean Payton and George Paton decide who they want to bring back.

Defensive tackle D.J. Jones “just missed” making the list, according to ESPN’s Matt Bowen.

Jones, who had 42 tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery is considered a “space-eater” in the middle of Denver’s defensive line. The Broncos could make him their No. 1 priority of in-house guys to keep, given he’s played the last three seasons with the team and is respected in the locker room.

Elsewhere, inside linebackers Cody Barton and Justin Strnad are both free agents. Barton was second on the Broncos in tackles with 106 and had two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Strnad had 73 tackles and saw his playing time increased significantly after Alex Singleton tore his ACL against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But concerns about the Denver rush defense, not only in the month of December but in the playoffs agains the Bills, could make both Barton and Strnad expendable. One may return and play next to Singleton in 2025, but ILB figures to be a priority in free agency and the NFL Draft.

And finally at QB, Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham didn’t make ESPN’s list. That’s not a surprise, and it’d be shocking if both are back. Payton doesn’t need to carry three quarterbacks again next season, so only one or neither will likely be offered a deal to backup Bo Nix.

Bowen’s top-50 is worth combing through, as the Broncos might target a handful of guys when the new NFL league year opens in March. Former Denver QB Russell Wilson also checked in as the No. 42 free agent, which is an interesting note.

To check it out, click here.