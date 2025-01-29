Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

DENVER BRONCOS

Broncos don’t have any free agents listed on ESPN’s top-50

Jan 29, 2025, 4:44 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos might want to keep a few of their own free agents this offseason, but there’s no massive name they’re worried about losing.

That’s what happens when you get the likes of Garett Bolles, Quinn Meinerz and Jonathon Cooper locked up with contract extensions.

ESPN released its list of the top-50 free agents in the NFL on Tuesday, and not a single Broncos player made the cut. This young core should continue to grow together, while Sean Payton and George Paton decide who they want to bring back.

Defensive tackle D.J. Jones “just missed” making the list, according to ESPN’s Matt Bowen.

Jones, who had 42 tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery is considered a “space-eater” in the middle of Denver’s defensive line. The Broncos could make him their No. 1 priority of in-house guys to keep, given he’s played the last three seasons with the team and is respected in the locker room.

Elsewhere, inside linebackers Cody Barton and Justin Strnad are both free agents. Barton was second on the Broncos in tackles with 106 and had two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Strnad had 73 tackles and saw his playing time increased significantly after Alex Singleton tore his ACL against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But concerns about the Denver rush defense, not only in the month of December but in the playoffs agains the Bills, could make both Barton and Strnad expendable. One may return and play next to Singleton in 2025, but ILB figures to be a priority in free agency and the NFL Draft.

And finally at QB, Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham didn’t make ESPN’s list. That’s not a surprise, and it’d be shocking if both are back. Payton doesn’t need to carry three quarterbacks again next season, so only one or neither will likely be offered a deal to backup Bo Nix.

Bowen’s top-50 is worth combing through, as the Broncos might target a handful of guys when the new NFL league year opens in March. Former Denver QB Russell Wilson also checked in as the No. 42 free agent, which is an interesting note.

To check it out, click here.

Denver Broncos

David Shaw...

Andrew Mason

David Shaw departs Broncos for Lions

Former Stanford head coach David Shaw is going back to the sideline after spending one season in the Broncos' player-personnel department.

1 hour ago

Former Tennessee Volunteers and NFL quarterback Payton Manning (C) and Tennessee basketball coach R...

Jake Shapiro

Peyton Manning part of Nashville bid group for WNBA team

Peyton Manning was announced as part of a bid for a Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) expansion team in Tennessee

6 hours ago

Harold Fannin Jr. at the Senior Bowl...

Cecil Lammey

Senior Bowl runners, tight ends on Broncos radar

It should come as no surprise that Broncos interest at the Senior Bowl includes conversations with prospects at tight end and running back.

16 hours ago

Broncos meet with Devin Neal...

Andrew Mason

Broncos meet with running back who gashed CU

Kansas running back Devin Neal, who diced up the CU Buffs for 207 yards and effectively knocked them out of playoff contention, met with the Broncos at the Senior Bowl.

22 hours ago

Former Broncos special-teams assistant Chris Banjo...

Andrew Mason

Broncos coaching staff has another change looming

Broncos special-teams assistant Chris Banjo appears to be on his way to join the New York Jets coaching staff as special-teams coordinator.

23 hours ago

Pat Surtain II #2 of the Denver Broncos warms up prior to a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at ...

Jake Shapiro

Pat Surtain II has a bold request for the Broncos, fans will love it

The favorite to win the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year Award, Pat Surtain II, is also interested in playing wide receiver. In a one-on-one with Westword’s Catie Cheshire, the Denver Broncos star cornerback shared that he’s been a bit inspired by Heisman winner Travis Hunter. The Colorado Buffaloes standout won college football’s award for […]

1 day ago

Broncos don’t have any free agents listed on ESPN’s top-50