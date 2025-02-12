Garett Bolles adds a job title to his ledger, working with high-school players

For Garett Bolles, youth mentorship has been a massive part of his life as a Denver Broncos player in recent years, which helped earn him the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination in 2023. So, working with high-school football players while continuing his career is a natural progression.

Wednesday, Legend High School in Parker announced that Bolles would serve as the school’s director of player development for its football program.

“Garett is a tremendous mentor and will ensure Legend provides the proper support for the athletes in our program to succeed on and off the field,” the program shared in a statement on social media.

Bolles reaches out to provide mentorship and guidance to youth who find themselves in the justice system, making regular visits to juvenile detention facilities and probation courts in Arapahoe County.

Some of the youth and staff with which he works on those visits were chosen to inform him of his 2023 Man of the Year nomination.

Bolles signed a contract extension with the Broncos in December, giving him the second-highest annual-per-year contract value on the team behind Pat Surtain II.

There is a connection between Bolles and Legend High School. The program’s new coach is Jake Heaps, who was around the Broncos closely during the 2022 season as Russell Wilson’s personal quarterbacking coach.

Sean Payton rescinded the relatively unfettered access privileges of Heaps and others in Wilson’s orbit upon taking the Broncos’ reins in 2023.