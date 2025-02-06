Bo Nix and Sean Payton miss out on big awards at NFL Honors

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix and head coach Sean Payton both had great seasons.

Unfortunately, they missed out on big awards at the NFL Honors on Thursday night.

Nix was up for Offensive Rookie of the Year, but that went to Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels. It’s not a shocker as Daniels had emerged as a heavy favorite after a stellar debut season in the NFL.

The former Heisman Trophy winner out of LSU threw for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 891 yards and six more touchdowns. Washington got second in the NFC East and finished the regular season with a 12-5 record.

Still, Bo Nix had better passing numbers than Daniels and held his own on the ground. Nix threw for 3,775 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He rushed for 430 yards and four scores. The Broncos finished 10-7 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

It’s not a slight that Nix didn’t win the award, but he was fairly competitive with Daniels. He actually came in third place, behind Raiders tight end Brock Bowers as well.

Nix received 15 second-place votes, 21 third-places votes, seven fourth-places votes and one fifth-place vote. Daniels got 49 of the 50 first-place votes, and Bowers received the lone one he didn’t get.

As for the NFL Coach of the Year, that went to Minnesota Vikings leader Kevin O’Connell. He helped guide the Vikings to a stellar 14-3 season with Sam Darnold at QB. Many didn’t think Darnold could still play a high level in the league, but O’Connell got the most out of him.

Payton was a finalist for the award, which he won in 2006 with the Saints, but finished in fifth place. Lions head coach Dan Campbell, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, Washington’s Dan Quinn and O’Connell all finished in front of Payton.

Payton earned one first-place vote, two second-place votes, 10 third-place votes, five fourth-place votes and 11 fifth-place votes.

The Broncos’ boss had a strong case for the honor. After all, Denver reached double-digit wins and did it with a rookie QB, all while taking on the largest dead cap hit in NFL history after cutting Russell Wilson last offseason. Denver had the worst ranked roster in the preseason, according to PFF, and smashed their over / under of 5.5 wins.

Both Bo Nix and Sean Payton don’t do this for individual awards, they’re chasing a Lombardi Trophy. Hopefully, a Super Bowl will come one day for the duo, and that’d be sweeter than Offensive Rookie of the Year or Coach of the Year.

And at least Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II won Defensive Player of the Year, a special piece of recognition for a special player.