CU FOOTBALL

Report: Deion Sanders ‘would almost certainly accept’ Cowboys job

Jan 16, 2025, 12:25 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

There’s a lot of smoke around CU Buffs head coach Deion Sanders potentially leaving for the same position with the Dallas Cowboys.

There have been multiple reports for several days that Coach Prime talked with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones about his head-coaching position. ESPN’s Adam Schefter spoke with Sanders and he told him “I don’t know” what’s next, in regards to either returning to Boulder or leaving for Texas.

And now, veteran NFL reporter Ed Werder, who’s currently with WFAA in Dallas, has added this piece of juicy information.

According to Werder, people in the camp of Sanders think he should take the job. And Jones is “enamored” with the idea of pulling the trigger and hiring Coach Prime.

To add further clarity to what he said on social media, Werder joined “Stokley and Evans with Mark Schlereth” on Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan on Thursday morning.

The guys asked him point blank why Dallas would do this, and Werder pointed to the attention that Jones and the Cowboys seem to crave.

“I think the reaction I’ve gotten from a single tweet would explain what Jerry Jones would get out of this deal. Just a massive amount of attention, like no other hire would be easier for him to sell to his fanbase,” Werder said.

Dallas is coming off a disappointing 7-10 season in which they missed the playoffs. Jones parted way with former head coach Mike McCarthy and now has Coach Prime in his sights. The reasons might not be strictly football related, but that’s how Jones operates.

“No other hire would make Jerry Jones more money or create more attention around the Cowboys and allow Jerry to be a central figure in that daily drama than hiring Deion Sanders,” Werder said.

Now, even with his report, this isn’t 100 percent happening.

“I don’t think it’s by any means a done deal,” Werder told Schlereth, Stokley and Evans.

He added that he thinks Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore “makes the most sense.” Moore has a playoff game to coach this weekend as Philadelphia takes on the Rams in the NFC divisional round. He was the OC in Dallas from 2019-2022, and is certainly familiar with Jones.

Regardless, this is the latest wrinkle in what is now a saga. To listen to Werder’s full interview with Schlereth, Evans and Stokley, click here.

