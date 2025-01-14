Report: Deion Sanders a ‘top candidate’ for Cowboys coaching job

The Colorado Buffaloes could be losing their ultra-famous head coach Deion Sanders to the Dallas Cowboys, according to reports from FOX Sports, NFL Network and ESPN which names Coach Prime as a ‘top candidate’ for the opening in the Lone Star State.

Sanders has spent the last two years in Boulder, turning the Buffs from a 1-11 season to an Alamo Bowl trip this fall. CU has been led by Prime’s son quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who many think could be the first pick in the NFL Draft as well as Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, who is also expected to be taken in the top three.

Sanders has long said he didn’t want to coach in the NFL but has softened his stance in recent weeks since Shedeur played his final collegiate game. The father is the only one who has coached his son during his entire football journey. And Sanders and son is a more interesting angle because the coach has talked about only leaving CU if he has a chance to coach his kid at the next level which means one of the more popular football coaches in the country and the nation’s top quarterback prospect could be a package deal for an NFL team willing to pony up.

That team may be the Cowboys, who are parting ways with Mike McCarthy. They missed the playoffs for the first time since 2020 this fall with star quarterback Dak Prescott suffering a season-ending injury. Prescott recently signed a new extension which includes a no-trade clause and a big dead cap number if he were to be dealt, complicating the Sanders family package deal to Dallas. Even tougher for the Cowboys might be moving up from No. 12 in the order at this year’s Draft.

There’s no doubt Deion and owner Jerry Jones have a great relationship, making it unsurprising the two have talked about the gig. Sanders played for the Cowboys for five seasons in the 1990s, winning the team’s most recent championship in Super Bowl XXX. The following year the now coach and 1994 Defensive Player of the Year, who was also playing for the Atlanta Braves at the time in MLB, suited up on both offense and defense in Dallas. Sanders is truly one of the icons of pro sports and he’s a legend in Dallas.

Sanders has since lived in the Dallas area with Shedeur growing up and going to high school near the Big D.

Sanders initial deal at CU was for five years at $29.5 million though there are all sorts of other stipulations that call for more funding to the program and include bonuses for achievements. He earned at least $450,000 worth of bonuses this season alone. With how much money Colorado has made with Prime leading the Buffaloes, as well as the team’s success, athletic director Rick George is apparently ready to tear up the deal to sign a new one. But since he hasn’t signed an extension, even with three more years left, there’s speculation—and now smoke that he could leave. If Prime left he would owe the school $8 million but that would be easily payable by a man in Jerry Jones’ position.

UPDATE 9 p.m.

“To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it’s intriguing,” Sanders told ESPN on Monday night. “I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up, and process it, and think about it, it’s intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community.”

