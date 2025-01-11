Family announces death of Buffs legendary coach Bill McCartney

Bill McCartney, the iconic head coach who led the University of Colorado Buffaloes to their only national championship in 1990, passed away on Friday at the age of 84, his family announced on social media.

Known for his passion in leading his student-athletes, McCartney transformed Colorado football into a powerhouse during his tenure from 1982 to 1994. The coach was born in Riverview, Michigan, and it’s in his home state that he rose to coaching prominence. Hired as a high school coach by the legendary Bo Schembechler, McCartney was an assistant at the University of Michigan from 1974 to 1981 before getting to job at the foot of the Flatirons.

In Boulder, he built the program, achieving three consecutive Big Eight titles from 1989 to 1991 and cementing his legacy with a national title. He went down as the winningest coach in Buffs history (93-55-5), leaving CU in 1994 and was honored with a spot in the College Football Hall of Fame in 2013. Four of his players have also been elected into the College Football Hall of Fame in Alfred Williams (2010), Michael Westbrook (2020), Rashaan Salaam (2022) and Deon Figures (2024).

The McCartney family released this statement shortly after the coach’s passing:

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Bill McCartney, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, who left this world peacefully at the age of 84 after a courageous journey with Dementia. Our father surrendered his life to Jesus at 33 years old setting a trajectory for our family and many others. We share his faith in Jesus and truly believe our Dad has been reunited in Heaven with his beloved bride and our Mother, Lynne Marie. Coach Mac touched countless lives with his unwavering faith, boundless compassion, and enduring legacy as a leader, mentor, and advocate for family, community, and faith. As a trailblazer and visionary, his impact was felt both on and off the field, and his spirit will forever remain in the hearts of those he inspired. While we mourn his loss, we also celebrate the extraordinary life he lived and the love he shared with everyone around him. We are grateful for the outpouring of prayers and support during this time and ask for privacy as we navigate this difficult moment. Details about memorial services will be shared in the coming days. Coach Mac deeply believed that investing in the local church was the most impactful way to transform a community. In honor of his legacy, and in lieu of flowers, we invite you to consider making a donation—beyond your regular tithes and offerings—to a local church in Bill’s name. With love and gratitude, The McCartney Family

Beyond football, McCartney was a man of profound faith. He controversially left Colorado to found the Promise Keepers movement.

McCartney had battled dementia for several years with the family sharing he succumbed to a long illness on Friday evening.

“I am very saddened at the passing of Coach Mac,” Colorado athletic director Rick George said in a news release. “I was fortunate to be able to say goodbye to Coach in person last week. Coach Mac was an incredible man who taught me about the importance of faith, family and being a good husband, father and grandfather. He instilled discipline and accountability to all of us who worked and played under his leadership. The mark that he left on CU football and our athletic department will be hard to replicate. My thoughts and prayers go out to Mike, Tom, Kristy, Marc and their families. I have many fond memories of Coach Mac and will hold those close to my heart. God bless Coach Mac.”

Bill McCartney was married to the former Lynne (Lyndi) Taussig for just over 50 years until her death in 2013. He is survived by four children, Michael, Thomas, Kristy and Marc, and 10 grandchildren, including T.C. McCartney, who was the quarterbacks coach this past season with the New England Patriots.

Memorial service information is still in the works.

Coach McCartney was a Legend ! Rest in peace Coach. 🦬 pic.twitter.com/AtBkkKtngN — Phillip Lindsay (@I_CU_boy) January 11, 2025

We lost a mighty man of God tonight. Bill McCartney made an eternal impact on me during my years here in Colorado. 1 Samuel 9:6 Behold, there is a man of God in this city, and he is a man who is held in honor. Tonight Mac is with his King, Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. 🙏♥️🦬 pic.twitter.com/f48W7eX06v — Mark Johnson (@MJBuffsVoice) January 11, 2025