DENVER BRONCOS

Sean Payton proud of ‘young and hungry’ Broncos going to playoffs

Jan 5, 2025, 5:54 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos are going to the playoffs for the first time since 2015, and head coach Sean Payton was in a reflective mood on Sunday night.

After the Broncos blasted the backups from the Kansas City Chiefs by a final score of 38-0, Denver is postseason bound.

It took a little longer than many in Broncos Country would’ve liked, but finishing with a 10-7 record got the team into the dance.

After obliterating K.C., Payton was asked about the pride he feels in this group. By all accounts, the Broncos way overachieved this year. In fact, the smart guys and Las Vegas had their over / under win total at only 5.5 games last summer.

“Young and hungry can sometimes be pretty dangerous. Most NFL seasons are filled with highs and lows, and do you have the grit and the fortitude to weather the lows? 0-2 going on the road to Tampa, we’ve got to get a win, that was an important stretch, that East Coast swing,” Payton said.

Payton continually points toward that critical road trip to the Buccaneers and Jets where the Broncos came back home at 2-2. They’d eventually move to 5-3, and after a couple of two-game losing streaks did enough to make the playoffs.

“When you can have some success then you can have some confidence. And then it becomes something that can repeat itself. It’s hard to have confidence if you haven’t really demonstrated it yet,” Payton said.

On Sunday, Denver rookie QB Bo Nix played out of his mind. He finished 26-29 for 321 yards and four touchdowns. Nix was among the many newer players on the Broncos roster who had a great season. And it’s still going.

“We began to see young players thrive in certain positions. Some veterans, some key veterans come in and fill in roles with us. It was a number of different transactions that worked out. And I’m proud of them,” Payton said.

Payton is proud of this roster, and rightfully so. Still, there’s work left to do. Next up is a game against the No. 2 seeded Buffalo Bills on the road.

It will be all gravy from here on out, as making the postseason in 2024 is an incredible accomplishment for Sean Payton and the rest of the Broncos.

