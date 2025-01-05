Close
DENVER BRONCOS

Courtland Sutton hits big contract bonus in Broncos Week 18 game

Jan 5, 2025, 3:43 PM | Updated: 3:50 pm

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

DENVER—Many millennial kids grew up reading Dan Gutman and maybe his most famous book The Million Dollar Shot, on Sunday 29-year-old Courtland Sutton literally made a $500,000 catch.

The Denver Broncos wideout hit his contract incentive of 1,065 yards on the season with a 32-yard catch during Week 18’s contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. With it, Sutton has triggered a bonus in his contract—maxing out the $1.5 million he negotiated for this summer.

Sutton came into the day needing 82 yards to get his dough and he got halfway there with his first catch. The wideout came down with a 47-yard deep ball from Bo Nix in the first quarter. Two plays later Sutton found the end zone with a 10-yard snag.

Sutton restructured his contract back in July after a brief impasse with the team. He got $1.6 million more of base salary in his re-worked deal for $15.2 million total plus incentives that sweetened the deal. Those incentives also increased from $200,000 to $1.5 million in total possible bonuses.

Sutton already earned $1 million of those bonuses by going over 500 receiving yards and 750 receiving yards while the team’s offensive scoring output increased from 2023, triggering half a million at each level. Sutton earned the final $500,000 for hitting 1,065 receiving yards.

It’s Sutton’s second-best receiving season by yards in his NFL career and the second time he’s recorded over 1,000 yards joining his 2019 campaign. Sutton’s eight touchdowns are also his second-best career mark to last year’s 10.

More important to Sutton is his efforts on Sunday, and all season, helped the Broncos to the playoffs. It’s the first time the seven-year member of the Broncos will play in the postseason.

