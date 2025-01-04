For Chiefs and Broncos, it’s game on after flight delays

The Chiefs got out of Kansas City.

After hours of delays stemming from a winter storm delivering ice and snow to the Kansas City area, the Chiefs’ team plane left Kansas City International Airport at 5:20 p.m. Central time, some three hours and 20 minutes after the flight’s initially scheduled gate departure.

Thus, the regular-season-ending contest between the Chiefs and the Denver Broncos will go on as scheduled. The plane pushed back from the gate at 1:15 p.m. Central time. It remained on the tarmac for over four hours before takeoff.

At 2:50 p.m. Central time, the airport announced its closure due to weather conditions. It re-opened approximately two hours later.

Saturday 2:50pm Update – Due to rapid ice accumulation, the airfield at Kansas City International Airport (MCI) is currently closed to flight operations. Check with your airline for specific flight information. Additional status updates to follow. 🧵 — Kansas City International Airport (@Fly_KansasCity) January 4, 2025

Still, there were problems. According to a report from Harold Kuntz of WDAF-Ch. 4 in Kansas City, the airport’s de-icing machine broke. But it was later repaired, allowing the Chiefs’ plane to go through the necessary de-icing process before departure.

The Chiefs are expected to rest a slew of key players. Head coach Andy Reid announced Wednesday that Patrick Mahomes would not start, leaving the Kansas City cockpit to Carson Wentz. Friday, the team released an injury report that declared six players as “doubtful” for Sunday’s game without injuries, a group that included tight end Travis Kelce and edge rusher George Karlaftis. Defensive lineman Chris Jones was already doubtful due to a calf injury.

While the Chiefs spend the balance of the weekend in Denver, conditions will likely worsen in Kansas City. Much of the region is under a blizzard warning that goes into effect overnight. Forecasts call for the area to receive 18-to-22 inches of snow on Sunday.

Thus, the Chiefs may have some issues getting home. But having earned the AFC’s top seed and the bye week that comes with it, they could take their time returning and be none the worse for the wear.