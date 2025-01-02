Close
COLORADO AVALANCHE

Once again, Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is skating

Jan 2, 2025, 1:57 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog skated with the team on Thursday morning.

And once again, social media got excited.

It’s hard to blame Avs fans, as they’re desperately hoping Landeskog makes a return to the NHL at some point. Still, he hasn’t played since Colorado won the Stanley Cup in the summer of 2022 and the calendar now reads 2025. Landeskog has undergone multiple knees surgeries during that time, including a cartilage replacement in his right knee.

Here are some of the videos that are going viral, in which admittedly Landeskog looks perhaps the best we’ve seen him in years moving on the ice.

Landeskog had to take a break from skating in October after it sounded like he suffered some sort of setback in his recovery. In November, he was back on the ice, and now he’s participating more and more with the rest of the Avalanche.

After morning skate, head coach Jared Bednar didn’t have a huge update on the captain. There’s still no timeline for his return, if one is even in the cards. But Bednar is encouraged overall.

“He is feeling good. I think he’s feeling very confident with what he’s doing in his rehab process right now. Starting to look better and better on the ice. Still no real change in our approach and what’s going on,” Bednar told reporters.

Landeskog did vow to be back sometime between September and April after the end of last season. We’re right in the middle of that window, and this is another sign of progress.

Still, at this point, Avalanche fans are just hoping Gabriel Landeskog can play in games once again, while also admittedly getting a little frustrated with the lack of firm updates.

