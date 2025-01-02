Bo Nix delivers excellent answer about the pressure on the Broncos

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix knows there is pressure on his team.

The Broncos were 9-5 on Dec. 15 and on the verge of clinching a playoff spot.

Thanks to back-to-back heartbreaking losses to the Chargers and Bengals, that task hasn’t been accomplished yet. The easiest path to the postseason for the Broncos is beating the Chiefs on Sunday. Kansas City won’t be playing superstar QB Patrick Mahomes and several other key players.

On paper, Denver should win this one. Unfortunately, the games aren’t played on paper and the NFL world will be watching to see if the Broncos can break-through or suffer an epic collapse.

After practice on Wednesday, Nix was asked about the pressure of having one last chance to get the job done. His response was excellent.

“I think this lifestyle, this situation, there are some quarterbacks who just kind of live with pressure. That’s just kind of second nature at this point. I believe pressure is a privilege, and I was taught that a long time ago,” Nix said.

The rookie isn’t wrong. He played in a lot of big college games over his career and has done it the last few weeks in the NFL. No one expected the Broncos to be where they are, but now it’s about following through and getting to the playoffs.

“There’s no pressure without opportunity. Right now, that means we have a great opportunity to go do something special,” Nix said.

It would indeed be special. Denver fans are starved for a postseason berth, not having one since 2015. Yes, if the Bengals and Dolphins both lose this weekend, the Broncos could back into the dance. But Nix isn’t thinking about that. He wants the Broncos to win and get in.

“It’s a really important thing, it’s a really important opportunity. We just have to finish. We have to finish the task at hand. It’s right there in front of us. We just have to go take it,” Nix said.

Bo Nix has the right attitude. Let’s hope his teammates do as well, and Denver can finish the job on Sunday afternoon.