Sean Payton says Chiefs earned right to rest stars against Broncos

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton knows his team won’t face Kansas City Chiefs star QB Patrick Mahomes and others on Sunday.

But he’s still making sure the Broncos keep the focus tight, needing to win or get some help to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

“Like I said to the team this morning, our focus has got to be on this team in general. They’ll be I’m sure some different people in different places. It’s not like college, though. We don’t have rosters of 105, 110 (players),” Payton said.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid only told reporters that Mahomes wouldn’t play but indicated others will sit as well. Last year in this same position against the Chargers, guys like Travis Kelce, Isiah Pacheco, Justin Reid and Nick Bolton also didn’t play.

For Payton, he thinks K.C. has every right to do what they want, considering their tremendous regular season record and having the No. 1 seed in the AFC locked up.

“A credit to Kansas City, Andy (Reid) and his team, when you go 15-1 then you’re afforded those positions. And I’ve been in that position, where your team might need a break here or there. They earned that, and that’s part of the deal,” Payton said.

Payton specifically mentioned the 2009 season with New Orleans when he sat his starters in the finale, having the No. 1 seed in the NFC secured. The Saints went on to win the Super Bowl.

Still, Payton knows a lot of solid Chiefs players will take the field, ones with championship experience over the last couple of seasons. The Broncos have to be prepared.

“For us, it’s about understanding what we’re seeing scheme wise and being ready to play our best game,” Payton said.

Denver and Kansas City will play on Sunday afternoon at Empower Field at Mile High. Sean Payton will try to have his guys locked in to beat whoever suits up for the Chiefs.