Shedeur Sanders explains why he played through CU’s bowl rout

It was unique that Shedeur Sanders even played for the Colorado Buffaloes in the Alamo Bowl but even more special to some was the fact that he stayed in the game as the BYU Cougars ran away with the game.

In recent years expected top NFL Draft picks have opted out of their college team’s bowl games if they’re not part of the College Football Playoff. But Deion Sanders made it clear that he wanted his son, the team’s star quarterback, and Heisman winner Travis Hunter to play. They did, risking possible injury all the while their spot atop the Draft wasn’t likely to rise since most experts have them going in the top two together.

The reward of getting the Buffaloes their first postseason win since 2004 was quickly dashed. Colorado was bludgeoned 36-14 and it was never close. The Cougars quickly jumped out to a multiscore game and it was all but over at halftime. Hunter played every snap on both sides of the ball until the tail end of the game and was basically the team’s entire offense for most of the game. The best player in college football caught four passes for 106 yards and a touchdown while recording four tackles on defense.

Meanwhile, Sanders’ reward for sticking it out was two touchdown passes, which set him as the school’s all-time career record-holder. Both Cody Hawkins and Steven Montez threw 63 over their black and gold careers while Sanders’ special season which set basically every school annual record, finished with 64 passing touchdowns.

“We started so we had to finish it. That was simply it, no matter what it was, if it was the other way around,” Sanders explained after the game. “If we was that we’re still gonna play regardless.

But in order to achieve the feat Sanders had to stand in there and take some massive hits. Like most of his college career, Sanders was brought down time and again during Saturday’s game, resulting in four sacks for a loss of 51 yards. He was hit another two times while in the pocket and several more times while scrambling. Late in the game, he came up limp holding his knee yet he stayed on the field to throw his final touchdown in college.

“We’re just focused on what happened out there and how to fix it, and going off-season, and know how to prepare and get back healthy,” Sanders said postgame.

The broadcasters and many on social media applauded Sanders for remaining in the game. Meanwhile, Cam Ward, who is expected to be the second quarterback selected in the spring’s NFL Draft exited the Pop-Tarts Bowl at halftime for reasons that weren’t explained. Ward didn’t seem to be injured and was likely keeping his draft stock in solid shape in front of Giants brass. His Hurricanes lost late to Iowa State.

Sanders finishes with the Buffs as maybe the greatest quarterback in school history while leading the team to a 9-4 season. His two years spent with Hunter in Boulder will always be iconic despite not achieving the level of team success either one sought.