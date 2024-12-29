Shedeur Sanders has an NFL team in mind with custom bowl cleats

Either Shedeur Sanders knows something we all don’t or he’s just extremely confident in how the next few months are going to play out because he’s rocking New York Giants cleats in his final game for the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Buffs take on BYU in the Alamo Bowl on Saturday and it will be Sanders last time in black and gold. But he’s wearing the furthest thing from classic CU colors on his feet, going for red with a bit of blue. His custom Nike DT ’96 Vapor Edge cleats, which were made famous by his dad Deion Sanders, have a big Giants logo on the side.

With two games to play, the Giants currently hold the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft as the team with the worst record in the league. New York is in desperate need of a quarterback after cutting Daniel Jones earlier this season. Many project Sanders to be the top gunslinger selected in this spring’s Draft. On top of that the Giants have already been linked to the Buffs since Giants general manager Joe Schoen has been spotted at several CU games and practices—he even spoke to Coach Prime’s players at one event. Now the links will be more solidified because of the cleats Shedeur is wearing. He even said a few days back that everyone would find out where he’s playing next by what he rocks on his feet.

“We know where we going….You’ll see them in the cleats later on this week” – Shedeur Sanders 3 days ago New York Giants ? 👀 pic.twitter.com/AtldiFrgGO — We Coming 🦬 (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) December 28, 2024

Shedeur Sanders will be rocking these custom Giants-theme cleats for the Alamo Bowl. 👀 (📸: nomad_customs/IG) pic.twitter.com/9ZE6FDZTbt — theScore (@theScore) December 29, 2024

Meanwhile, Schoen was actually at Miami’s game to check out Cam Ward earlier in the day on Friday.

NY Giants GM on hand scouting Cam Ward 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/g9WxsSe9ND — KappaCane (@KappaCane) December 28, 2024

The New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars, Clevland Browns, Teenense Titans and Las Vegas Raiders are all still realistically in play for the top pick. Though only the last of those three need a QB, meaning the Giants are totally in the driver’s seat if they want to land Sanders.