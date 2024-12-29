Close
CU FOOTBALL

Deion Sanders breaks down on TV before final time coaching sons

Dec 28, 2024, 6:16 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Just ahead of the final game of the Colorado Buffaloes season against the BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl head coach Deion Sanders was interviewed but this wasn’t just a normal conversation to a reporter as he was asked to talk about the final time coaching his sons.

Both safety Shilo Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders are ending their college careers on Saturday. The defender and older brother is out of eligibility while the younger gunslinger is a senior and is expected to be the top pick in the NFL Draft. The two played for their dad at Jackson State and transferred to join their father in Boulder in late 2022. With one on defense and one being one of the best offensive players in school history, the Sanders family as a whole has been key in turning the Buffs from one of the worst programs in the country to a Big 12 contender.

For Coach Prime it wasn’t about two big-time players leaving his program, it was about one last time to be a dad with his sons on the same field. The trio walked out together, while oldest brother and social media influencer Deion Sanders Jr. filmed. Moments later Colorado’s own and ESPN’s Taylor McGregor asked the Buffs head coach about the moment.

“The journey, the journey, been a tremendous journey, I’m sorry this is tough,” Deion Sanders said through tears. “I’m seeing when they first put on uniforms, when they first started when I first started coaching. The good, the bad the indifference, the ups and the downs. The journey, it’s been a heck of a journey and I’m thankful and appreciative.”

“I gotta get it together, I gotta coach,” Sanders said before walking away from the interview.

Deion coached Shilo and Shedeur in youth ball and in high school. Shilo has played for other whistle-blowers but when Shedeur does play in the NFL, he’ll be suiting up for somebody other than his father for the first time.

