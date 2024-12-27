Estimé brings attitude, authority to a Broncos ground game that needs it

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Audric Estimé knows that as a rookie still finding his way in the NFL, that he has to walk a fine line between showing his desire for more work and being proper in his respect for elder teammates and coaches.

But he also knows this: He brings the thump and the juice that the Denver Broncos offense could use — especially in a Week 17 clash with the Cincinnati Bengals in which grinding out long drives to keep the Bengals’ warp-speed passing game off the field could be decisive, no matter whether the forecasted rainy day comes to fruition or not.

“Som=, I do gotta know my place. I’m a rookie, my first year here,” Estimé said, “but when I get in that mode and I’m doing well, I feel like that brings energy, the attitude that this offense needs, and I’m just going to keep on bringing it, honestly, and hopefully I just keep on getting the ball.”

His teammates notice.

“I think he brings a certain mindset when he’s in there,” tight end Adam Trautman said. “He’s obviously a big physical runner, and when he gets the first contact, it’s not going to probably bring him down whether he runs runs through it or just like carries it for a while.

“So, yeah, I think it’s a mindset thing. But, yeah, he’s running really hard and we’re excited about it.”

View on Threads

When the Broncos opened their loss to the Chargers with a 10-play, 72-yard march through the Los Angeles defense, Estimé opened and closed the drive with power runs, picking up 12 yards on 3 totes during the drive. He had two more carries for 18 yards on the Broncos’ subsequent possession, which also ended in a touchdown.

But it was also how Estimé accumulated those yards that was notable: with the subtlety of a tank. That’s the style Broncos coaches want the fifth-round pick to display.

“He’s a big guy and convincing him of that [is crucial] — ‘Hey, your game is heading downhill, you don’t wanna be a dancer, that’s not your game,'” offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said. “And I thought he did that well.”

But Estimé finished the game with just nine attempts — only two of which came on the Broncos’ final four possessions. Despite a per-carry average of 5.3 yards, the Broncos got away from him as the contest progressed.

Some of that involved game flow as the Broncos fell behind. But given his experience in his football life up to this point, Estimé believes he thrives on work.

“Yeah, so, I feel like I’m a back that gets better throughout the game. I get better with more carries I get,” Estimé said. “And just for Coach [Sean] Payton just to trust me and to keep me out there to give me all those carries, it’s definitely a confidence booster, and I just gotta keep and take advantage of those carries I get.”

Nine is a good start. If he gets more in Cincinnati, the Broncos could have the game exactly where they want it: grinding out lengthy, productive series to limit defensive exposure to the Bengals attack.

But there is another key for Estimé: protecting the football. Two fumbles in his first nine regular-season carries — atop another fumble in the preseason — are part of the reason why Estimé’s launch was delayed. And now he could face rainy conditions that make ground success essential — but also could make ball security perilous.

Earlier in the season, Estimé walked around Broncos headquarters carrying a football wherever he went as teammates tried to pry the football from him. That lesson adhered to Estimé’s mind, and Saturday could provide the perfect chance to show how well he applies it.

“You just gotta keep in your mind that they’re gonna be trying to get the ball out like I do every game, but just have two hands on it and just do what I do,” Estimé said, “and no matter what the conditions are, we gotta get a win.”