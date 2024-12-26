Close
NUGGETS REACTION

Shorthanded Suns gift Nuggets coal for Christmas

Dec 25, 2024, 11:03 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Nuggets lacked punch and passion as the Phoenix Suns sleighed them 110-100 to wrap up Christmas Day.

Familiar issues proved to be naughty for the Nuggets as they struggled with turnovers, defensive rebounding and three-point shooting. Not even jolly ole Nikola Jokic’s 25 points, 15 rebounds and two assists could spirit Denver to another fourth-quarter comeback. While the Nuggets lead the league in late-game surges, a calf injury to Aaron Gordon kept the team’s best shot undelivered.

“We never got into a rhythm offensively, it was a weird game,” Michael Malone said. “I look up when we’re down by two points, I’m like, ‘we’re not even playing well, and we’re still in this game.’ And then obviously, down the stretch, the game got away from us a little bit. So tough loss, obviously tough way to end at Christmas night.”

The Nuggets, without Jamal Murray, walloped this same Suns team on Monday that was again without Devin Booker and Grayson Allen. Murray was a shell of himself—maybe coming back from his most recent leg problem too early—hitting four shots for 13 points while adding six rebounds and six helpers. The Suns point guards Tyus Jones and former Nugget Monte Morris combined to outplay the Blue Arrow. But the team was mostly powered by star Kevin Durant, who had 27 points. Though the Suns got another 27 points from Bradley Beal, torching Christian Braun.

The Nuggets shooting guard stumbled mightily in the game, a statement that has been true too often recently. Braun’s Wednesday resulted in five points on seven shots. He is just three for 22 from deep in December. But that’s been the case for the young guns on most nights lately as Peyton Watson and Julian Strawther were again subpar.

The Nuggets are right back at again on Friday when they host the NBA’s best Cleveland Cavaliers, as Denver continues its stretch of five games in seven days. The Nuggets have still won five of their last seven games so it’s not like the Grinch has appeared this holiday season. Plus Malone says he’s hopeful Gordon will be back come the Cavs contest.

