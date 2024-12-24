Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS REACTION

Nuggets get right with strong showing against Suns

Dec 23, 2024, 10:29 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Minus each team’s star guard from Kentucky, the Denver Nuggets walloped the Phoenix Suns on Monday 117-90.

Riding one of the best quarters of the year, the Nuggets soared past the Suns in the third—outscoring them by 17. Nikola Jokic led Denver with 13 points in that period, as Michael Porter Jr. and Russell Westbrook each cashed three makes during those 12 minutes as well. It was that trio that paced the Nuggets all evening with the big man tallying 32 points, seven assists and two rebounds. Porter responded well by scoring 24 points after struggling and getting pulled on Sunday, in the midst of many trade rumors. Westbrook slid back into the starting lineup going for 11 points and seven helpers, in spell of Jamal Murray, who was out with an ankle roll, which he suffered on Sunday that didn’t respond well to treatment. It also prompted Jalen Pickett to play, who answered with his best game as a pro by scoring 11 points and tossing eight assists.

“Our guys stepped up with no Jamal, everyone, even our bench,” Michael Malone said. “Jalen Pickett I want to give him a shout-out. I thought he was the defensive player of the game. He’s a different player than he was last year. He looks so much more comfortable, so much more confident. And I trust him out there, and I’m proud of him for just kind of staying with it, and I’m happy for him.”

Denver was able to connect on threes, hitting 16 from deep. The team also got the better of the board count at 46-39. Those are two areas the Nuggets have struggled with recently and a reason for their middling record, now improved to 16-11. The team has won five of its last six games, including games in connective evenings. It was also the second time in 10 days the Nuggets have held their opponent to under 100 points after not doing that at all in the season’s first 22 games. The Suns scored just 11 points in the final period.

“Just proud of our guys one of the more complete games of the season,” Malone said. “And that’s something that we’ve been talking a lot about, you can’t be a two-quarter team in this league. And I thought that was one of our best defensive efforts from beginning to end.”

The Nuggets were able to rest their starters for the entire fourth quarter—big given the team in a stretch of five games in seven days.

The two teams will meet again on Wednesday as the nightcap to the NBA’s Christmas slate. Booker will have a chance to play after missing two games with groin soreness. Murray’s status is still up in the air but the Nuggets made his ankle injury seem like a minor issue. That means both teams could be full of their full array of stars for the marquee event.

Nuggets Reaction

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets shoots against the Washington Wizards during the second half...

Jake Shapiro

Nikola Jokic pacing MVP race according to telling poll

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic could join an ultra-exclusive group of four-time NBA MVP winners this season if he keeps his play up

8 hours ago

Christian Braun #0 of the Denver Nuggets shoots the ball against Anfernee Simons #1 of the Portland...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets lose at the buzzer to lousy Blazers group

For the second time this month the Nuggets have lost to a team at the bottom of the NBA standings, as the Trail Blazers won via buzzer-beater

4 days ago

Carmelo Anthony #15 of the Denver Nuggets stands on the court during their game against the Golden ...

Jake Shapiro

Former Nuggets star Carmelo Anthony gets closer to Hall of Fame

Controversial former Nuggets star Carmelo Anthony was among the 12 named as eligible candidates for a 2025 induction into the Hall of Fame

4 days ago

Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls goes to the basket against Michael Porter Jr. #1 and Nikola Jok...

Jake Shapiro

Report: Nuggets targeting disaster trade involving Michael Porter Jr.

The Denver Nuggets are toying with the idea of a massive trade and it would shake up the team in all the worst ways

5 days ago

Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets shoots over Domantas Sabonis #11 of the Sacramento Kings...

Jake Shapiro

Murray’s big shot caps huge fourth in late Nuggets comeback

In Monday's game against the Kings, Jamal Murray caught fire in the fourth quarter igniting a late Nuggets comeback

7 days ago

Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets...

Jake Shapiro

Jamal Murray limited in practice, status moving forward in doubt

Jamal Murray's rough start to the season has continued with his latest hiccup, which has kept him sidelined with an injury

12 days ago

Nuggets get right with strong showing against Suns