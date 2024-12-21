Bonitto fined for celebratory gesture in Week 15

Nik Bonitto went a bit too far when he celebrated his successful return of an errant lateral for a touchdown last week.

The Denver Broncos edge rusher was fined $8,791 for an obscene gesture made after he galloped 50 yards for a touchdown with an Adonai Mitchell lateral in the fourth quarter of the Broncos’ 31-13 win over the Indianapolis Colts. In his exultation, Bonitto grabbed his crotch.

It is Bonitto’s second fine this year. He incurred a similar fine for a roughing-the-passer infraction when he hit Seattle’s Geno Smith in Week 1.

But Bonitto did not feel the pain in the wallet that safety Brandon Jones did. Jones received two five-figure fines: $16,883 for a hip-drop tackle and $11,255 for a late hit. The fines were the second and third for Jones this season; like Bonitto, he received a fine for a hit against the Seahawks.

The Broncos’ 2024 fines to date:

Week 1:

Edge rusher Nik Bonitto: $8,791 for roughing the passer

Safety Brandon Jones: $11,255 for a face-mask infraction

Week 2:

Safety P.J. Locke: $13,972 for an equipment violation

Safety P.J. Locke: $13,972 for a hit on a defenseless player

Center Luke Wattenberg: $5,872 for an illegal blindside block

Week 5:

Fullback Michael Burton: $7,653 for an illegal blindside block

Defensive end John Franklin-Myers: $14,069 for unsportsmanlike conduct

Defensive lineman Malcolm Roach: $11,255 for a late hit

Week 7:

Defensive lineman Malcolm Roach: $11,255 for a late hit

Cornerback Levi Wallace: $7,181 for a hip-drop tackle

Week 8:

Tight end Lucas Krull: $5,083 for a blindside block

Week 9:

Safety Devon Key: $4,417 for a face-mask violation

Week 11:

Cornerback Pat Surtain II: $11,255 for a face-mask violation

Week 13:

Edge rusher Jonathon Cooper: $12,688 for roughing the passer

Week 15:

Edge rusher Nik Bonitto: $8,791 for an obscene gesture

Safety Brandon Jones: $16,883 for a hip-drop tackle

Safety Brandon Jones: $11,255 for a late hit