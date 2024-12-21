Bonitto fined for celebratory gesture in Week 15
Dec 21, 2024, 2:50 PM
Nik Bonitto went a bit too far when he celebrated his successful return of an errant lateral for a touchdown last week.
The Denver Broncos edge rusher was fined $8,791 for an obscene gesture made after he galloped 50 yards for a touchdown with an Adonai Mitchell lateral in the fourth quarter of the Broncos’ 31-13 win over the Indianapolis Colts. In his exultation, Bonitto grabbed his crotch.
It is Bonitto’s second fine this year. He incurred a similar fine for a roughing-the-passer infraction when he hit Seattle’s Geno Smith in Week 1.
But Bonitto did not feel the pain in the wallet that safety Brandon Jones did. Jones received two five-figure fines: $16,883 for a hip-drop tackle and $11,255 for a late hit. The fines were the second and third for Jones this season; like Bonitto, he received a fine for a hit against the Seahawks.
The Broncos’ 2024 fines to date:
Week 1:
- Edge rusher Nik Bonitto: $8,791 for roughing the passer
- Safety Brandon Jones: $11,255 for a face-mask infraction
Week 2:
- Safety P.J. Locke: $13,972 for an equipment violation
- Safety P.J. Locke: $13,972 for a hit on a defenseless player
- Center Luke Wattenberg: $5,872 for an illegal blindside block
Week 5:
- Fullback Michael Burton: $7,653 for an illegal blindside block
- Defensive end John Franklin-Myers: $14,069 for unsportsmanlike conduct
- Defensive lineman Malcolm Roach: $11,255 for a late hit
Week 7:
- Defensive lineman Malcolm Roach: $11,255 for a late hit
- Cornerback Levi Wallace: $7,181 for a hip-drop tackle
Week 8:
- Tight end Lucas Krull: $5,083 for a blindside block
Week 9:
- Safety Devon Key: $4,417 for a face-mask violation
Week 11:
- Cornerback Pat Surtain II: $11,255 for a face-mask violation
Week 13:
- Edge rusher Jonathon Cooper: $12,688 for roughing the passer
Week 15:
- Edge rusher Nik Bonitto: $8,791 for an obscene gesture
- Safety Brandon Jones: $16,883 for a hip-drop tackle
- Safety Brandon Jones: $11,255 for a late hit