Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

DENVER BRONCOS

Bonitto fined for celebratory gesture in Week 15

Dec 21, 2024, 2:50 PM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Nik Bonitto went a bit too far when he celebrated his successful return of an errant lateral for a touchdown last week.

The Denver Broncos edge rusher was fined $8,791 for an obscene gesture made after he galloped 50 yards for a touchdown with an Adonai Mitchell lateral in the fourth quarter of the Broncos’ 31-13 win over the Indianapolis Colts. In his exultation, Bonitto grabbed his crotch.

It is Bonitto’s second fine this year. He incurred a similar fine for a roughing-the-passer infraction when he hit Seattle’s Geno Smith in Week 1.

But Bonitto did not feel the pain in the wallet that safety Brandon Jones did. Jones received two five-figure fines: $16,883 for a hip-drop tackle and $11,255 for a late hit. The fines were the second and third for Jones this season; like Bonitto, he received a fine for a hit against the Seahawks.

The Broncos’ 2024 fines to date:

Week 1:

  • Edge rusher Nik Bonitto: $8,791 for roughing the passer
  • Safety Brandon Jones: $11,255 for a face-mask infraction

Week 2:

  • Safety P.J. Locke: $13,972 for an equipment violation
  • Safety P.J. Locke: $13,972 for a hit on a defenseless player
  • Center Luke Wattenberg: $5,872 for an illegal blindside block

Week 5:

  • Fullback Michael Burton: $7,653 for an illegal blindside block
  • Defensive end John Franklin-Myers: $14,069 for unsportsmanlike conduct
  • Defensive lineman Malcolm Roach: $11,255 for a late hit

Week 7:

  • Defensive lineman Malcolm Roach: $11,255 for a late hit
  • Cornerback Levi Wallace: $7,181 for a hip-drop tackle

Week 8:

  • Tight end Lucas Krull: $5,083 for a blindside block

Week 9:

  • Safety Devon Key: $4,417 for a face-mask violation

Week 11:

  • Cornerback Pat Surtain II: $11,255 for a face-mask violation

Week 13:

  • Edge rusher Jonathon Cooper: $12,688 for roughing the passer

Week 15:

  • Edge rusher Nik Bonitto: $8,791 for an obscene gesture
  • Safety Brandon Jones: $16,883 for a hip-drop tackle
  • Safety Brandon Jones: $11,255 for a late hit

Denver Broncos

Broncos loss Justin Herbert Jonathon Cooper...

Will Petersen

Broncos loss in L.A. was only their second most painful this year

What happened in the Broncos loss to Kansas City was actually worse, being stunned in an instant versus a long and painful collapse

22 hours ago

Broncos defense chasing Justin Herbert...

Andrew Mason

Broncos defense left grasping again as concern rises

The Broncos defense was dominant for most of the season. But for the second time this month, it was gashed.

1 day ago

Sean Payton...

James Merilatt

Three fateful decisions by Sean Payton did in the Broncos

Denver had a playoff berth in their grasp on "Thursday Night Football," but blunders by their head coach proved too much to overcome

1 day ago

Bo Nix...

Will Petersen

Bo Nix ‘frustrated’ after Broncos have fast start then go quiet in L.A.

"First three drives, 21 points, and then kind of stalled," Broncos QB Bo Nix said after Denver fell apart in a crushing loss to the Chargers

2 days ago

Sean Payton Broncos Chargers...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton disappointed at huge Broncos loss with ‘a lot at stake’

After the game you could tell Broncos head coach Sean Payton was irked at the collapse, knowing Denver let a huge chance slip away

2 days ago

Broncos RB Blake Watson...

Andrew Mason

Blake Watson up; Levi Wallace down for Broncos in Week 16

Rookie running back Blake Watson will be in uniform for the second time this regular season as the Broncos face the Chargers.

2 days ago

Bonitto fined for celebratory gesture in Week 15