Sean Payton reflects on Broncos first winning season since 2016

The Denver Broncos, led by head coach Sean Payton, secured their first winning season since 2016 on Sunday.

The Broncos 31-13 victory over the Indianapolis Colts was not a pretty game, but they all count the same. Denver outscored Indy 21-0 in a pivotal fourth quarter to move to 9-5 on the season.

A nearly decade-long and ugly streak has been snapped, as the Broncos will win more games during the 2024 season than they lose.

Yes, the team has higher expectations than simply going 9-8, but this was a symbolic step.

After the contest, Payton was asked about the accomplishment. And he chose to reflect on why he took the job in Denver more than anything else.

“The appeal to me was the tradition here. The years of sustained success here and the importance of this game here,” Payton said.

Broncos Country expects greatness, and the three Lombardi Trophies for the franchise are proof of it. Payton mentioned some of the greats who have worn orange and blue, including two legendary quarterbacks.

“There were certain things that were really important. And the football tradition and history here was very appealing to me. Look, I’ve known Peyton (Manning) and John (Elway) forever. But it was somewhere where the fanbase, like the expectations were high,” Payton said.

With the Broncos moving ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC standings, the playoffs look to be nearly a lock. All Denver has to do is win one more game this year and the postseason will be a reality for the first time since 2015.

“If you’re in this industry you want to be somewhere where it’s really important and the expectations are high. So, it’s nice to get the ninth win. We’ll have some cupcakes for you guys as you leave and then we’ll go from there,” Payton said.

That last comment from Payton was met with a chuckle, as nine wins is a benchmark, but not the final destination.

And while there will be plenty to dissect from a bizarre game with the Colts, Sean Payton helping the Broncos secure a winning record for the first time in forever was important to the fanbase.