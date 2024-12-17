Broncos and Bo Nix get another national-TV date

As expected, the Denver Broncos will add another nationally-televised game to their schedule.

Their Week 17 contest in Cincinnati, which had been earmarked as one of three games to potentially shift to Saturday, Dec. 28, will indeed move to the earlier date, as announced by the NFL on Tuesday. Kickoff will take place at 2:30 p.m. MST, and the game will air on NFL Network throughout the nation and on KMGH-Ch. 7 in the Denver market.

The move comes as no surprise.

When the NFL announced the schedule in May, Broncos-Bengals was one of five games selected for a potential flex to Saturday afternoon. The others were Chargers-Patriots, Colts-Giants, Cardinals-Rams and Falcons-Commanders. As the season progressed, Broncos-Bengals clearly became one of the more attractive matchups, as the Broncos moved into playoff contention while the Bengals retained high watchability thanks to their potent offense keeping them in games despite a slipshod defense.

Broncos-Bengals will be the meat in a triple-header sandwich that begins with the Chargers facing the Patriots and ends with the Cardinals tackling the Rams in a game that could decide the NFC West race.

The Falcons-Commanders game landed in prime time on Sunday night. Thus, of the five potential nationally-televised games, only Colts-Giants will go to a regional audience.

Last year, the Broncos had their Week 15 game against Detroit moved into one of the Saturday slots for NFL Network’s triple-header day.

The Dec. 28 game will be broadcast by Kevin Harlan, Trent Green and Melanie Collins, normally one of CBS’ announcing crews.