Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

DENVER BRONCOS

Broncos and Bo Nix get another national-TV date

Dec 17, 2024, 11:29 AM | Updated: 1:52 pm

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

As expected, the Denver Broncos will add another nationally-televised game to their schedule.

Their Week 17 contest in Cincinnati, which had been earmarked as one of three games to potentially shift to Saturday, Dec. 28, will indeed move to the earlier date, as announced by the NFL on Tuesday. Kickoff will take place at 2:30 p.m. MST, and the game will air on NFL Network throughout the nation and on KMGH-Ch. 7 in the Denver market.

The move comes as no surprise.

When the NFL announced the schedule in May, Broncos-Bengals was one of five games selected for a potential flex to Saturday afternoon. The others were Chargers-Patriots, Colts-Giants, Cardinals-Rams and Falcons-Commanders. As the season progressed, Broncos-Bengals clearly became one of the more attractive matchups, as the Broncos moved into playoff contention while the Bengals retained high watchability thanks to their potent offense keeping them in games despite a slipshod defense.

Broncos-Bengals will be the meat in a triple-header sandwich that begins with the Chargers facing the Patriots and ends with the Cardinals tackling the Rams in a game that could decide the NFC West race.

The Falcons-Commanders game landed in prime time on Sunday night. Thus, of the five potential nationally-televised games, only Colts-Giants will go to a regional audience.

Last year, the Broncos had their Week 15 game against Detroit moved into one of the Saturday slots for NFL Network’s triple-header day.

The Dec. 28 game will be broadcast by Kevin Harlan, Trent Green and Melanie Collins, normally one of CBS’ announcing crews.

Denver Broncos

Bo Nix Broncos playoff berth...

Will Petersen

Broncos now have a very simple path to clinching a playoff berth

If the Broncos win or tie against their AFC West rival Chargers, that's it; Denver will clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2015

26 minutes ago

Bo Nix Broncos Super Bowl...

Will Petersen

Why not us? The Broncos should be thinking Super Bowl this year

The Broncos are 9-3 over their last 12 and should be 10-2; with the playoffs all but assured, dreams can be raised to a Super Bowl level

10 hours ago

Broncos vs. Colts...

Andrew Mason

It had been 18 years since an NFL team won a game like the Broncos did

Teams just don't win games in the fashion that the Denver Broncos did against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

10 hours ago

Pat Surtain II contract...

Andrew Mason

Pat Surtain listed as a full practice participant on injury report

The Broncos got good news regarding their No. 1 cornerback, Pat Surtain, a day after he suffered an ankle sprain.

23 hours ago

Nik Bonitto...

Will Petersen

Nik Bonitto is doing something we haven’t seen since J.J. Watt

Broncos outside linebacker Nik Bonitto is doing something we haven't seen in a decade, and he's putting his name with the likes of J.J. Watt

1 day ago

Pat Surtain II...

Andrew Mason

Broncos continue to keep close eye on Pat Surtain after ankle injury

The Broncos will spend part of the short week monitoring the status of cornerback Pat Surtain II, who suffered an ankle injury late Sunday.

1 day ago

Broncos and Bo Nix get another national-TV date