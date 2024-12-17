Why not us? The Broncos should be thinking Super Bowl this year

The Denver Broncos should start dreaming really big, like Super Bowl big.

No, this is not a prediction that rookie QB Bo Nix is going to lead the Broncos to the franchise’s fourth Lombardi Trophy this season. But it is pointing out that Denver should adopt a “why not us?” attitude in an AFC that feels wide open.

With their thrilling 31-13 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, the Broncos jumped the Los Angeles Chargers for the No. 6 seed in the conference. If the playoffs started tomorrow, they’d travel to Pittsburgh to take on Russell Wilson and the Steelers.

The NFL isn’t scripted, but how poetic would it be for head coach Sean Payton to take on his enemy Wilson in a win-or-go-home contest? That just seems fitting.

And Vance Joseph’s defense is good enough to confuse Wilson, sack him five or six times and send the Broncos to the divisional round.

If the bracket mostly holds, that would likely mean a plane ride to Kansas City to face the hated Chiefs. Denver essentially won at Arrowhead earlier this year, after Nix engineered a brilliant drive to attempt a game-winning field goal as the clock expired.

We all remember how that play went, but making a chip shot 35-yarder is something high school teams routinely execute. If the Broncos get in that position again, they won’t fail.

Sending Patrick Mahomes to his offseason vacation would be sweet, but this is the point where Denver hopes to get some help. A trip to Buffalo to face Josh Allen in the AFC Championship Game doesn’t sound all that appealing. But what if the Bills slip up to the Ravens, Chargers or Texans along the way?

Crazier things have happened, and Buffalo isn’t exactly blessed with a storied playoff history.

For the sake of it, let’s say a return to Baltimore is next. Lamar Jackson has a record of being really good in the regular season, and then choking in the postseason. He was great against the Broncos in early November, but late January is a whole different ballgame. Denver can do the unthinkable, stun the Ravens and advance to the Super Bowl.

On the other side of things, the Lions, Eagles or Vikings would likely await. Now we’re really thinking large, but a vacation to New Orleans (the site of the big game) sounds incredible.

Detroit head coach Dan Campbell is always good for one or two boneheaded decisions a game. Philadelphia feels like they’re on the verge of imploding at any given moment. And Minnesota is led by Sam Darnold. He doesn’t pass the confetti test. Meaning, if you really try, can you actually picture him hoisting the trophy? Neither can I.

The Broncos have an excellent defense and special teams, and it seems like the offense always does just enough. Even with Nix having a brutal day against the Colts, he still threw three touchdowns. That’s a pretty good way to offset three interceptions.

Plus, this Denver squad is just young enough to not know there’s supposed to be growing pains. Belief is a powerful thing, and they seem to have it. Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor gave them a big gift on Sunday, and the Broncos ran with it, rattling off 24 straight points after Taylor’s goal-line fumble blunder.

Again, I’m not predicting a parade two months from now. But the idea shouldn’t be totally dismissed, either. There’s no dominant team that Denver can’t beat on any given Sunday.

The Broncos are 9-3 over their last 12 games. They should be 10-2 without the Kansas City gaffe. Now that the playoffs are all but assured, expectations can be raised. That’s an elite record the past three months.

There’s a path to The Big Easy. After that, it takes just one more victory. It’d be crazy, but sports are crazy.

Let’s hope a magical journey is only just beginning.