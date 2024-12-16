Broncos QB Bo Nix hopes this was ‘last game’ throwing three picks

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix threw three interceptions against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

That’s the bad news.

The overwhelmingly good news is that Nix threw three touchdowns and Denver won 31-13 to improve its record to 9-5 on the season.

Still, it was a sloppy effort at times from Nix, one that looked more like the rookie quarterback in September than the guy who’s grown in a big way over the last few months.

After the victory, even Nix himself mentioned he was doubting his confidence at times.

“It gets to where you feel like, ‘man every time I throw it is it going to be picked?’ And you know, you start having those mental thoughts. But it’s challenging, it’s probably the toughest part of our position,” Nix said.

To his credit, Nix found Nate Adkins and Courtland Sutton for key second-half touchdowns as the Broncos began to pull away. That helped, as he reminded himself he’s in this position for a reason.

“You know what you’re capable of, you know the read, you know your footwork, you know how to go through it. You’ve just got to keep from being gun-shy. Don’t let one turn into another, false vision, and see things that aren’t actually there” Nix said.

Nix added that he thought he saw the game well on Sunday. After each pick he went back to the sideline, regrouped and his teammates encouraged him. Nix finished the afternoon 20-33 through the air for 130 yards with the three touchdowns and three picks.

He hopes this doesn’t happen again, but knows it probably will.

“Unfortunately, it’s not the first time I’ve thrown three in a game. Hopefully it’s the last, but football will tell you it’s not going to be if you play it long enough. Just gotta move on to the next play and get the next completion,” Nix said.

That’s the right perspective from the rookie. Rather than let it spiral, Bo Nix recovered nicely. And the Broncos are hunting the playoffs, needing just one more win to secure their ticket to the postseason.