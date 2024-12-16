CU Buffs lose standout defender to portal but Prime is prepared

The Colorado Buffaloes already believed they would be losing senior Nikhai Hill-Green this offseason but the linebacker made it official on Monday by announcing his decision to enter the transfer portal.

It’s no surprise Hill-Green will not be playing for the Buffs but the twist is many expected him to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft following his All-Big 12 season. In 12 games, Hill-Green made 82 tackles, 12 of which were for loss while adding two sacks and two interceptions.

Hill-Green spent three seasons with the Michigan Wolverines and one at Charlotte before landing in Boulder.

“I want to thank Coach Prime & (Robert) Livingston for giving me an opportunity,” Hill-Green wrote on social media. “To all of the support staff, academic staff, and fans, I am forever grateful for the year that we’ve had together competing for the Big 12 title and with me earning second-team All-Big 12 honors on defense. With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal.”

But with the bad news for the Buffs came some good news. Right after Hill-Green’s announcement, fellow Colorado linebacker Jeremiah Brown withdrew his name from the portal, according to On3. Brown has been credited for 47 tackles, five sacks and a forced fumble in three seasons—coming with Deion Sanders from Jackson State to Colorado. Most of Brown’s stats came from playing for the Tigers, only appearing in four games in 2024. But that means he can use a redshirt on his senior year and come back.

Prime’s biggest trick is not Brown though. According to ESPN, the nation’s top transfer defender Jaheim Oatis is visiting Boulder on Monday. At six-foot-five and 320 pounds, the defensive tackle was a five-star recruit who ranked No. 10 in his class nationally on the line. He landed with Alabama where he has played in 29 games, compiling 57 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and five pass breakups. 25 of those contests came in his first two seasons as he redshirted his junior season and only played in four games.

It would be yet another huge portal addition by Coach Prime, who has scored win after win in the talent acquisition game.

Jehiem Oatis is visiting Colorado today. Have been told to expect a decision soon. He’s ESPN’s No. 1 defensive player in the transfer portal. https://t.co/KmAABgvvgV — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 16, 2024