Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

CU FOOTBALL

CU Buffs lose standout defender to portal but Prime is prepared

Dec 16, 2024, 1:25 PM

Nikhai Hill-Green #41 of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Buffaloes already believed they would be losing senior Nikhai Hill-Green this offseason but the linebacker made it official on Monday by announcing his decision to enter the transfer portal.

It’s no surprise Hill-Green will not be playing for the Buffs but the twist is many expected him to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft following his All-Big 12 season. In 12 games, Hill-Green made 82 tackles, 12 of which were for loss while adding two sacks and two interceptions.

Hill-Green spent three seasons with the Michigan Wolverines and one at Charlotte before landing in Boulder.

“I want to thank Coach Prime & (Robert) Livingston for giving me an opportunity,” Hill-Green wrote on social media. “To all of the support staff, academic staff, and fans, I am forever grateful for the year that we’ve had together competing for the Big 12 title and with me earning second-team All-Big 12 honors on defense. With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal.”

But with the bad news for the Buffs came some good news. Right after Hill-Green’s announcement, fellow Colorado linebacker Jeremiah Brown withdrew his name from the portal, according to On3. Brown has been credited for 47 tackles, five sacks and a forced fumble in three seasons—coming with Deion Sanders from Jackson State to Colorado. Most of Brown’s stats came from playing for the Tigers, only appearing in four games in 2024. But that means he can use a redshirt on his senior year and come back.

Prime’s biggest trick is not Brown though. According to ESPN, the nation’s top transfer defender Jaheim Oatis is visiting Boulder on Monday. At six-foot-five and 320 pounds, the defensive tackle was a five-star recruit who ranked No. 10 in his class nationally on the line. He landed with Alabama where he has played in 29 games, compiling 57 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and five pass breakups. 25 of those contests came in his first two seasons as he redshirted his junior season and only played in four games.

It would be yet another huge portal addition by Coach Prime, who has scored win after win in the talent acquisition game.

CU Football

Travis Hunter is now the second Heisman Trophy winner in Colorado history, joining 1994 winner Rash...

Trent Finnegan

How Travis Hunter’s Heisman victory speech struck a chord

Colorado's Travis Hunter didn’t just win the Heisman Trophy; he stole the show, the moment, and maybe a few hearts in the process on Saturday

14 hours ago

Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrates scoring a touchdown during the first quarter...

Jake Shapiro

Travis Hunter gives emotional, amazing speech after Heisman win

Travis Hunter's reaction to winning Heisman was almost as outstanding as his play, he broke down as he gave a speech for winning the award

2 days ago

Wide receiver Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes takes the field for the NCAAF game agains...

Jake Shapiro

WATCH: Travis Hunter hugs Prime, Lil Wayne as he wins Heisman

Travis Hunter became the 89th winner of the Heisman Trophy on Saturday and his first move was to thank Coach Prime and Lil Wayne.

2 days ago

Travis Hunter strikes the Heisman pose for the Colorado Buffaloes against UCF...

Jake Shapiro

Travis Hunter makes history, wins college football’s biggest award

Travis Hunter wins the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, celebrating his incredible season leading the Colorado Buffaloes

2 days ago

Deion Sanders Shedeur Sanders CU Buffs...

Will Petersen

Coach Prime shoots down claim about where Shedeur won’t play

"Please stop trying to become relevant by misrepresenting my son," Deion Sanders wrote about Shedeur after a tweet made some false claims

2 days ago

Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes signs autographs for fans after the game against the Ok...

Jake Shapiro

Travis Hunter shares plan for his extensive trophy case

Travis Hunter the video game live streamer will be thanking himself, a star football player, for an awesome backdrop—a trophy case

3 days ago

CU Buffs lose standout defender to portal but Prime is prepared