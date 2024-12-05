Close
Sanders and Hunter lead herd of Buffs honored by Big 12 awards

Dec 5, 2024, 12:04 PM

Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes, playing for Coach Prime...

Photo via Roberto Patrick Gerra/Sko Buffs Sports

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Colorado Buffaloes stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter were named Big 12 Players of the Year on Thursday.

Sanders got the nod for his stellar season on offense while the two-way player Hunter was honored for his defensive efforts. The two were among a herd of 11 Buffs to get some sort of recognition form the conference after CU’s 9-3 (7-2) season. Sanders also made the Big 12’s First Team on offense as did Hunter, but he was a unanimous selection for that designation on defense where BJ Green II was also saluted. While standout defender Nikhai Hill-Green was named to the Big 12’s Second Team.

Sanders was selected as the Offensive Player of the Year following an awesome season where he ranked in the top 10 nationally in completion percentage, passing yards and touchdowns while breaking school records for passing touchdowns, passing yards, consecutive games with a touchdown pass, quarterback rating and completion percentage. Sanders is projected to be among the top picks in the coming NFL Draft.

Hunter became CU’s first Conference Defensive Player of the Year since Jordon Dizon in 2007. With four interceptions, 11 pass breakups and a record-breaking season on both sides of the ball, Hunter also became the first player in Big 12 history to tally multiple games with an interception and an offensive touchdown. This won’t be the last award Hunter wins in the coming weeks.

Aside from First Team recognition, Green was also named the Big 12’s Newcomer of the Year on the defensive side. He spearheaded a disruptive CU defensive unit with seven-and-a-half sacks that tied for the second most among all Big 12 players. He played a pivotal role in the Colorado pass rush finishing the regular season with a Big 12-best 37 sacks, which ranks No. 11 nationally.

The players below were also given honorable mentions for their strong seasons:

Preston Hodge (DB), Travis Hunter (OPOY), Alejandro Mata (K), Taje McCoy (DFOY), DJ McKinney (DB), Chidozie Nwankwo (DLOY, DL), Jordan Seaton (OFOY, OL), Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig, Colorado (DB), Mark Vassett (P), LaJohntay Wester (ONOY, WR)

