Nik Bonitto is doing something we haven’t seen since J.J. Watt

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Nik Bonitto is doing something we haven’t seen in a decade.

And he’s putting his name with the likes of J.J. Watt, largely regarded as one of the best defenders in NFL history.

When Bonitto picked off a trick play pass (technically ruled a fumble) and took it 50 yards for a touchdown on Sunday, Empower Field at Mile High exploded. It was the second straight game Bonitto scored a TD, after intercepting Browns QB Jameis Winston for a pick-six on Monday Night Football.

And Denver Sports Senior Broncos writer Andrew Mason shared this nugget, which has now gone viral.

With his touchdown today, Nik Bonitto became just the ninth player in NFL history with a pick-6, a fumble return for a touchdown and at least 10 sacks in a single season, per @pfref. Bonitto is the first with that stat line since J.J. Watt in 2014. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) December 16, 2024

That’s just crazy to think about, and shows how valuable Bonitto has been for Denver this year. Not only is he a beast rushing the passer, but he’s putting points on the board as well. His awareness to blow up the Colts attempt at doing something fancy was special.

Bonitto looked like he was shot out of a cannon, easily reaching the end zone and essentially icing the game for the Broncos.

That’s one of those highlights you can watch over and over again. And Bonitto has a legitimate case for NFL Defensive Player of the Year, an award Watt took home in 2014 when he posted a similar ridiculous stat line throughout that year.

With three regular season games to go, Nik Bonitto can continue to add to his resume. If he does, the 9-5 Broncos will almost assuredly head to the postseason for the first time since 2015.