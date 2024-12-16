How Travis Hunter’s Heisman victory speech struck a chord

NEW YORK – Colorado’s Travis Hunter didn’t just win the Heisman Trophy; he stole the show, the moment, and maybe a few hearts in the process. The two-way star’s victory wasn’t just a win for him—it felt like a triumph for everyone who’s ever dared to dream big, talk bigger, and back it all up under the brightest lights.

Hunter gave thanks to so many people in his life, starting with his fiance, his mother, Coach Prime and Shedeur Sanders.

“Y’all changed my life forever,” Hunter said in his speech about Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and his son Shedeur. “That one simple phone call, Shedeur. Look where I’m at.”

Once Hunter finished his six-and-a-half minute monologue nearly everyone watching agreed that it was one of the most emotional speeches that they had heard. A talk that truly reflected how 0utstanding Hunter is. Ultimately that’s what the award aims to do, reward integrity and excellent performance. We saw Hunter dazzle all season on both sides of the ball with unprecedented performance but what we saw this Saturday was a diligent person, who persevered and overcame.

“Keep going. Don’t let anyone tell you what you can’t do,” Hunter said to kids who may look up to him in a news conference later that night. “Keep your foot on the gas.”

The most touching moment of the night was when Hunter turned from those younger than him to those who came before him. He looked directly into the camera during his speech and delivered a message to his father, who was not able to attend the ceremony. As Hunter began to share his words, he teared up.

“I know you watching on TV, Dad, I love you. All the stuff you went through. Man, I look at your oldest son, I did this for you,” Hunter said emotionally. “I know you wanted to be here. You can’t, but trust me, I got you. I’m bringing the trophy home. I love you.”

Hunter’s entire speech was powerful. It also showed his roots as a person, as a college kid who’s been blessed with not only otherworldly talent but lots of great mentors along his journey. It showed all the viewers that he’s more than just an elite football player who electrifies Folsom Field and is coming soon to an NFL stadium. Hunter’s words showed the world that when the pads are off, he’s a man who cares about everyone in his life and isn’t afraid to show it.

Hunter has already cemented himself as a Buffs legend, with the best trophy in the sport finishing off one of the most decorated seasons in college football history and it’s all because he dared to do what nobody else could—play two positions at an elite level.