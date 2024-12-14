Close
CU FOOTBALL

Coach Prime shoots down claim about where Shedeur won’t play

Dec 14, 2024, 2:20 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

There’s a lot of speculation about which NFL team will draft CU Buffs QB Shedeur Sanders next spring.

Last March, Coach Prime said his son might not play in certain cities. Deion Sanders went on a Barstool Sports podcast and said “there’s (teams) where it’s not going to happen, it’s going to be an Eli (Manning).”

Eli Manning infamously wouldn’t play for the San Diego Chargers and orchestrated a trade to the New York Giants.

On Saturday, a report surfaced on social media about Shedeur refusing to play for the Giants or Cleveland Browns if they selected him, and Deion shot it down.

“A Lie don’t care who tells it. Please stop trying to become relevant by misrepresenting my son. God bless you,” Coach Prime wrote.

Right now, the Las Vegas Raiders are projected to pick No. 1 overall, so this could be a moot point. If Shedeur is the first selection, he’d land in Sin City.

Still, the Giants are currently projected to pick No. 2, with the Patriots, Panthers and Jaguars rounding out the top-5. That order will likely shift between now and the end of the season.

It’ll be a story worth monitoring over the next few months, as Deion Sanders seems to be sending mixed messages on who Shedeur can and can’t play for.

For now, the Giants and Browns would apparently be alright options.

