How Travis Hunter’s team-first style drove his Heisman campaign

NEW YORK—Colorado Buffaloes superstar Travis Hunter has taken over the college football world throughout the 2024 season with his dazzling plays worthy of striking a Heisman pose. After winning numerous awards this week, Hunter has arrived in New York City hoping to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday.

So far, Hunter has won an unfathomable number of trophies, including an unprecedented combination of the Bednarik for top defensive player and the Biletnikoff for top wide receiver has resulted in him winning the Hornung for Most Versatile Player and getting voted the Associated Press Player of the Year.

While these awards are nearly as phenomenal as Hunter’s play on both sides of the ball, what matters most to him is the success of those around him.

“My guys go out there and help me succeed,” Hunter said on Friday. “I’m just more excited to see them go out there and succeed.”

No doubt Hunter enjoys the honors but his team-first attitude has been a driving force all season. His unselfishness has shown up most in blocking. During LaJohntay Wester’s touchdown against Kansas State, it was the Heisman frontrunner who made the key block.

COLORADO STRIKES FIRST AGAINST NO. 18 KANSAS STATE 🔥 Travis Hunter leading the way with the block 🤝 pic.twitter.com/0dMF50zzjS — ESPN (@espn) October 13, 2024

For an attack that utilizes screens as much as Pat Shurmur’s offense does, the receivers need to be committed to getting physical, and Hunter has done so this season.

It’s not just his blocking that shows his unselfishness, but also how excited he gets for his teammates’ success. More often than not, if a Buffs’ receiver is in the end zone for a touchdown, Hunter is right by his side celebrating. In some cases, he’s even running at full speed to celebrate those scores.

The Buffs are hot out of the break 🔥#Big12FB | 📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/39PBDKVUp2 — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 29, 2024

The culture that has surrounded Hunter throughout his college career has been positive, both at Jackson State and then again with Deion Sanders at Colorado. Throughout his three years of college ball, he has been surrounded—on both sides of the ball–by teammates who are all rooting for each other’s success.

“I’ve never been on a team when there’s not a guy not happy for the next guy to succeed,” Hunter said.

One point that Hunter made was how the “tough” receiving room he is a part of at Colorado allows him to have great stat lines and performances. With guys next to him like Wester, Will Sheppard and Jimmy Horn Jr. stopping Colorado’s passing attack has been a nightmare for defenses all season.

“Those guys allow me to get open,” Hunter said. “If I didn’t have any other types of receivers like me in the receiver room, I would be getting double, triple-teamed.”

Yes, 92 catches for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns is a very good season. Not to mention the four interceptions, 11 pass breakups, forced fumble and 31 tackles. It’s no surprise he either won or was a finalist for so many major awards and is the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman. At the end of the day, the team’s performance is what matters most to Hunter, and he has made sure to do everything in his power to help the Buffs succeed during his time at Colorado, even when the ball wasn’t in his hands. And that the Buffaloes have done, going from one win in the 2022 season before Hunter showed up to nine in 2024.

Hunter being presented with his watch pic.twitter.com/Xz5KQUG5Xy — Trent Finnegan (@trent_finnegan2) December 13, 2024