CU FOOTBALL

Report: Prime’s Buffs targeting experienced winning QB in portal

Dec 12, 2024, 1:34 PM | Updated: 1:34 pm

Quarterback Kaidon Salter #7 of the Liberty Flames throws a pass during the first half

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Deion Sanders already scored the Colorado Buffaloes a five-star quarterback this winter but the head coach is targeting another at the position to replace his NFL-bound son Shedeur Sanders.

While the nation’s No. 6 overall recruit Julian “Juju” Lewis is already signed to join the boys in Boulder, the Buffs appear to be looking for a veteran at the position. CU could be looking for a stopgap or somebody to compete with Lewis. The first name to be reported publicly as an option is Kaidon Salter.

The former Liberty Flames gunslinger is slated for a visit to Boulder as well as Florida State and Syracuse. ESPN ranks Slater as the fifth-best quarterback available in the portal this offseason. The soon-to-be senior has thrown for 5,889 yards, 56 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions, while also rushing for 2,006 yards and 21 touchdowns in 35 career games. Liberty has been on of the best teams in CUSA since joining the conference in part thanks to Slater, who has led them to a 21-4 record while starting. In 2023, they won the conference and played in the Fiesta Bowl while Slater led it in passing touchdowns. The spread option quarterback started at Tennessee and makes a lot of plays both on the ground and with his arm.

Whoever gets the starting nod in August against Georgia Tech will have a tall task in replacing Sanders, who was the Big 12’s Offensive Player of the Year. He ranked in the top 10 nationally in completion percentage, passing yards and touchdowns while breaking school records for passing touchdowns, passing yards, consecutive games with a touchdown pass, quarterback rating and completion percentage. Sanders is projected to be among the top picks in the coming NFL Draft.

In 13 games for Carrollton (GA) this fall, Lewis has tossed for 3,272 yards and 44 touchdowns. He’s 38-3 thus far in his high school career. Getting both Slater and Lewis could be a boon for the Buffs, as each has proven to be a winner at their current level. All the while Pat Shurmur pitches his offense as a springboard to being the top pick in the NFL Draft.

The Buffs will have a lot of returning talent as they look to build off a 9-3 season.

