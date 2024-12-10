Broncos don’t get any help for No. 7 seed on MNF

The Denver Broncos remain in terrific shape to return to the playoffs for the first time since the 2015 season. But they got no help from the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.

Dallas bungled away a golden opportunity when Amani Oruwariye attempted — and failed — to field a blocked Cincinnati punt beyond the line of scrimmage.

This allowed the Bengals to recover, resuscitating a dead drive and allowing them a second chance at a game-winning touchdown, on which they capitalized when Joe Burrow hit a streaking JaMarr Chase down the right sideline. Or maybe you saw it as Bart Simpson locating younger sister Lisa downfield. Whether it was on the ESPN or Disney Plus “Simpsons” broadcast, it was a 40-yard touchdown that allowed the Bengals to escape with a 27-20 win that kept their postseason hopes alive.

Blocked punts that cross the line of scrimmage are like regular punts, in that once the defending/returning team attempts to field the football, it becomes live. Had Oruwariye simply moved away from the Ryan Rehkow’s blocked punt, Dallas would have taken possession in Cincinnati territory.

However, he didn’t, and the Cowboys suffered a loss that neatly encapsulates their forgettable campaign.

At 5-8, the Bengals still trail the Broncos by three games in the AFC postseason standings. But while the Broncos face a pair of foes that are in the playoff scrum over the next 10 days — 6-7 Indianapolis and the 8-5 Los Angeles Chargers — Cincinnati draws Tennessee and Cleveland, which are a combined 6-20.

The Bengals subsequently host the Broncos on Dec. 28 or 29 before closing their regular season at Pittsburgh.

Miami also remains in the mix at 6-7 after rallying to defeat the New York Giants on Sunday.

Denver’s highest-leverage game at this moment is against the Colts on Sunday. Like the Bengals, the Colts have a weak remaining schedule; their final three foes after Denver are a combined 8-31.

The Broncos got a spot of assistance from the Chiefs on Sunday night. Kansas City used a doink off the left upright from fill-in kicker Matthew Wright to defeat the Chargers 19-17, dropping L.A. into a tie with the Broncos and Baltimore Ravens at 8-5.

Denver remains the No. 7 seed, as it comes out on the wrong end of the three-way tiebreaker among the Broncos, Chargers and Ravens.

Of course, should the Broncos take care of business, none of the peripherals will matter. With three wins — if one of them is over Indianapolis — or a win over the Colts, one other win and a Miami loss, the Broncos will advance to the postseason regardless of what anyone else does.

But their margin for error did shrink just a little on Monday night in the oddest of fashions.