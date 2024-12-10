Avalanche did what had to be done, it was time for Georgiev to go

It’s usually not personal in sports, and it isn’t in this case, but the Colorado Avalanche did what had to be done on Monday.

When president Joe Sakic and GM Chris MacFarland traded goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, social media lit up. That’s what usually happens when your favorite team makes a big move.

Out goes Georgiev to a bad San Jose Sharks team, and in comes Mackenzie Blackwood as Colorado’s new starting goalie.

Blackwood’s numbers this season and in his career are okay, but not spectacular. That’s fine. The Avalanche won a Stanley Cup in 2022 with very middle of the road play from both Darcy Kuemper and Pavel Francouz. When you’re loaded with the likes of Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, Cale Makar and plenty of others you don’t need all-world goaltending.

But Georgiev is 47th in the NHL allowing 3.38 goals per game. His .874 save percentage is a pathetic 51st. There’s only 32 teams in the league, so both those stats are inexcusable.

And just six days ago in this same column I wrote the Avs had to move on from Georgiev. It was beyond time, after he gave up four goals in the first period to the Buffalo Sabres and was pulled yet again. Head coach Jared Bednar was sick of watching Georgiev do the skate of shame, and you can bet his teammates were as well.

MacFarland doesn’t say much when he talks with the media, but one comment on Monday afternoon about the deal was particularly revealing.

“I think it shook us to the core with the start (to the season),” MacFarland said.

He then added that they “owed it to the group” to make a move.

It doesn’t take a PhD in hockey to know what the Avalanche’s boss is saying. This squad has way too much talent to waste it because the goalie can’t stop a beach ball. Enough is enough. Colorado is trying to take home another title this year.

It’s hard to wrap your mind around the fact that fewer than two weeks ago, the goaltending room was entirely different. Justus Annunen is gone, dealt for Scott Wedgewood to be the new backup. And now Georgiev is toast, ready to lose a lot of games in San Jose while Blackwood is handed the keys.

You have to wonder if Georgie was ever truly embraced in the Avalanche locker room. He didn’t win a Cup with these guys, and doesn’t have the ring they can all proudly wear. The vibe and fit felt off from the start, and the Avs failed in the playoffs each of the last two years.

Not all of that is the fault of Georgiev, considering Valeri Nichushkin left the team twice, but he also wasn’t great. Georgiev had his moments, but the roller coaster ride became too much to handle.

It’s difficult to skate night after night wondering what version of the goalie you’re going to get. If you had an honest conversation with MacKinnon, Rantanen, Makar and others, they’d say they’re exhausted. Not just physically, but mentally as well.

It’s not easy trying to win games in the NHL by scores of 5-4 all the time. If Blackwood and Wedgewood can be the answers, Colorado would gladly take a dozen or more 2-1 finals. Ironically, that was the score in Georgiev’s last game with the Avalanche, but it was too little too late.

This is pro sports. The Avs can win another championship now. And kudos to MacFarland and Sakic for recognizing that and making not one, but two tough decisions in the last 10 days.

The Georgiev era in Denver won’t be remembered fondly. That doesn’t mean this next chapter can’t be special, as hopefully the constant goalie talk will finally be a thing of the past.