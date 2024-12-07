Broncos’ Cooper fined by NFL for hit on QB
Dec 7, 2024, 4:31 PM
Jonathon Cooper got some bad news during his bye weekend.
The Denver Broncos edge rusher — who signed a four-year contract extension last month — was fined $12,668 for a hit to the head and neck area on Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston.
The contact from Cooper did not result in a penalty during the run of play in Denver’s 41-32 win.
Cooper is the 12th different Broncos player fined this year. So far, the Broncos have absorbed 14 fines, with eight coming in the first five weeks of the regular season.
The Broncos’ 2024 fines to date:
Week 1:
- Edge rusher Nik Bonitto: $8,791 for roughing the passer
- Safety Brandon Jones: $11,255 for a face-mask infraction
Week 2:
- Safety P.J. Locke: $13,972 for an equipment violation
- Safety P.J. Locke: $13,972 for a hit on a defenseless player
- Center Luke Wattenberg: $5,872 for an illegal blindside block
Week 5:
- Fullback Michael Burton: $7,653 for an illegal blindside block
- Defensive end John Franklin-Myers: $14,069 for unsportsmanlike conduct
- Defensive lineman Malcolm Roach: $11,255 for a late hit
Week 7:
- Defensive lineman Malcolm Roach: $11,255 for a late hit
- Cornerback Levi Wallace: $7,181 for a hip-drop tackle
Week 8:
- Tight end Lucas Krull: $5,083 for a blindside block
Week 9:
- Safety Devon Key: $4,417 for a face-mask violation
Week 11:
- Cornerback Pat Surtain II: $11,255 for a face-mask violation
Week 13:
- Edge rusher Jonathon Cooper: $12,688 for roughing the passer