Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Broncos DC Vance Joseph ranked a top-10 head coach candidate

Dec 6, 2024, 1:57 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos defense led by coordinator Vance Joseph has been largely excellent this year.

Yes, they gave up a ton of yards to the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football, but also had two pick-sixes in a thrilling 41-32 win.

Joseph’s group is first in the NFL in sacks with 47, five ahead of the Houston Texans who have put up 42. And even with the Browns scoring 32 points, the Denver defense is tied for second in the league at points allowed per game at 18. That’s even with the Detroit Lions, and only the Los Angeles Chargers are better, allowing 15.7 points per game.

Joseph’s defense is also in the top-10 of yards allowed per game at 315.7. That number obviously got inflated by Cleveland putting up 552 yards just four days ago.

Regardless, Joseph has been awesome in his second stint with the Broncos, and folks around the NFL are noticing. On Friday, ESPN’s Dan Graziano published a list of the top-10 head coach candidates this offseason, and Joseph checked in at No. 6.

The only guys ahead of him were Lions OC Ben Johnson, free agents Mike Vrabel and Bill Belichick, Detroit DC Aaron Glenn and Vikings DC Brian Flores.

“Another former head coach hoping for another shot, Joseph has done excellent work as (Sean) Payton’s defensive coordinator the past two years,” Graziano writes. “Heading up one of the best defenses in the league this season has thrust him back onto the radar for a potential second chance at running his own show.”

Joseph’s time as head coach of the Broncos in 2017 and 2018 didn’t work out, posting a poor 11-21 record. But many wondered how much control he really had, and of course that was right in the middle of the Broncos trying (and failing) to replace Peyton Manning at QB.

This season Joseph has not one, but two Defensive Player of the Year candidates in Pat Surtain II and Nik Bonitto. He’s been that good, and his stars have played like stars. Zach Allen, Riley Moss, Brandon Jones and others are also having great years.

It would be a bummer to lose Vance Joseph in the next couple of months, but Broncos Country would also wish him well with another shot. It’d mean he got this defense to a level worthy of an NFL owner and GM taking a chance on him to run their team.

To see ESPN’s full list, click here.

Broncos

Tim Patrick...

Andrew Mason

Why cutting Tim Patrick was still the right call for Broncos

Tim Patrick capped his feel-good story with 2 touchdowns in a Thursday night thriller, but the Broncos still made the right call on him.

12 hours ago

Shelby Harris Bo Nix...

Will Petersen

Former Broncos DL Shelby Harris not exactly impressed by Bo Nix

Shelby Harris shared his thoughts about Bo Nix on his podcast "We're The Harrises" with former Broncos Chris Harris Jr. and Ryan Harris

24 hours ago

Pat Surtain...

Andrew Mason

Pat Surtain II earns AFC defensive honor for November

Pat Surtain II is the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for November, becoming the first Bronco to win that honor in three years.

1 day ago

Sean Payton Bo Nix...

Andrew Mason

By the numbers, Bo Nix is getting better month by month

The numbers confirm what shows on the eye test and the film: that Bo Nix is improving with each month he plays.

1 day ago

Josh Reynolds...

Will Petersen

It didn’t take long for ex-Bronco Josh Reynolds to land on new team

The 2-10 Jacksonville Jaguars claimed Josh Reynolds off waivers on Wednesday, 24 hours after he was cut by the Broncos

2 days ago

Josh Reynolds...

Will Petersen

Broncos make the decision to move on from WR Josh Reynolds

The Broncos waived WR Josh Reynolds on Tuesday, ending his short tenure in orange and blue that also involved a very scary incident

3 days ago

Broncos DC Vance Joseph ranked a top-10 head coach candidate