Prime won’t be watching as Buffs need help for Big 12 Title Game

BOULDER—The Colorado Buffaloes still have hope to play in the Big 12 Championship Game, but they need some games to break their way on Saturday.

The Buffs smoked Oklahoma State on Friday 52-0 to keep their chances at a title alive. Still, they need a few losses around the conference to secure a berth because of CU’s loss to the Jayhawks last weekend. Paramount is Arizona State, BYU and Iowa State losing and plenty around Boulder will be watching and praying those teams blow their chance. While most who cheer for the black and gold will be cheering for two Wildcats and one Cougars, Deion Sanders won’t be among them.

“I’m not somebody who goes home and watches TV hoping somebody loses so we can go to the Big 12 Championship Game,” Sanders said on Friday. “I might go to Vail or Breckenridge or something and do some snowmobiles or something. I have a lot of time on my hands if you have any ideas let me know.”

Colorado fans will be rooting against the Sun Devils, Cougars and Cyclones—hoping at least two of them lose. While Prime focuses his energy on a relaxing Saturday, CU fans will have it in Provo. The most pathways for CU to get to Dallas involve a BYU loss to Houston.

If BYU somehow loses at home to Houston, who has little to play for, then Colorado will also want the Red Raiders to take down the Mountaineers. In the case where Colorado is tied with Arizona State and BYU at 7-3, the team’s fate comes down to the Red Raiders and Mountaineers. Of course, we’ll know most of what Colorado needs by the time the Cougars kick, since it is the final game of the weekend.

The most likely scenario for the Buffaloes making the Big 12 Championship involves the Duel in the Desert going to the Wildcats who are only playing for pride and against their biggest rivals. A few hours later Kansas State would need to pull off the upset of Iowa State in Farmageddon. This situation is the most likely path because of the rivalry stakes involved and unlike all other scenarios, it is not dependent on BYU losing at home to a poor Houston team.

But Colorado did their thing on Friday, next up is hope. If not, the Buffs will be bowling somewhere in the next month or two.