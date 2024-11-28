Close
Former Broncos starting QB gets Thanksgiving Day nod for Giants

Nov 28, 2024, 2:35 PM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Drew Lock has another chance.

After being passed over to start for the New York Giants last Sunday in favor of 2023 cult hero Tommy DeVito, the former Denver Broncos second-round pick will be at the helm under the Thanksgiving Day spotlight against the Dallas Cowboys.

A forearm injury forced the Giants into using Lock, who had been the No. 2 quarterback for the Giants throughout the season before being bypassed in favor of DeVito when the Giants benched incumbent Daniel Jones, who subsequently asked for and was granted his release.

This will be just the third start for Drew Lock since the Broncos traded him to the Seattle Seahawks as part of the Russell Wilson deal in March 2022. He started a pair of games for Seattle last year in relief of Geno Smith, to whom he lost a 2022 quarterback competition.

In brief work for the Giants prior to Thanksgiving, Lock has a 51.6 passer rating on 4-of-9 passing for 9 yards.

DREW LOCK CAME TO THE GIANTS THINKING AN OPPORTUNITY MIGHT COME …

… but when he signed with the team, it seemed like that chance would come at the start of the season in place of Jones. With the then-starter in the midst of an 8-to-10-month recovery from a torn ACL, there appeared to be a chance for him to start at the start of the seasons.

But Jones answered the bell, and after a rough preseason, Drew Lock remained on the bench, where he has been for most of the previous three-plus seasons since losing the 2021 Broncos quarterback competition to Teddy Bridgewater.

But now, Lock might have one more chance to make an impression.

One of his new teammates is tight end Greg Dulcich, who joined the Giants as a waiver claim earlier this week. But given the short lead time heading into Thursday’s game, Dulcich is inactive for the ninth-consecutive week.

