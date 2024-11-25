Close
Broncos move on from TE who never found footing in Denver

Nov 25, 2024, 3:41 PM | Updated: 3:50 pm

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

It’s over in Denver for tight end Greg Dulcich as the Broncos waived the former third-round pick on Monday, according to Broncos Insider Mike Klis.

Dulcich has spent most of the season as a healthy inactive for the Broncos and his career ends after just 16 games suiting up for the team. Dulcich dealt with a bunch of hamstring injuries while in Denver, heavily limiting his game and practice reps.

Dulcich had more yards in both his junior and senior seasons at UCLA than he has thus far in his three-year NFL career. His pro stats include 41 catches for 464 yards and two touchdowns;

The Broncos have only gotten 30 catches from their tight ends this year including Dulcich. Adam Trautman’s 158 yards are the most in the bunch while Nate Adkins has notched two touchdowns.

Geroge Paton drafted Dulcich to be an answer to the tight end position, where the Broncos have lacked a strong presence for years. Noah Fant’s 68 catches for 670 yards and four touchdowns in 2021 was the team’s last standout season at the spot, and he was dealt that winter for Russell Wilson. In a way Dulcich was supposed to be the solution for the loss of Fant.

The roster spot opened by Dulcich will likely be filled by Josh Renolds or Drew Sanders, who have been out injured and are expected to return soon.

